Rogers hockey back to .500

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Rogers skater Jake Moss intercepted a pass that Anoka’s Carter Perry was sending to teammate Dylan McLaughlin in the second period of Rogers 3-1 win over Anoka.

Moss headed the other way, leading part of a 2-0 shorthanded breakaway that left Anoka goalie Kyle Gschlecht frazzled, allowing Moss to put the puck in the back of the net and give the Royals a 2-1 lead. Jordan Fischer scores a goal in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Chisago Lakes. Royals have won four of their last five games. (Photo courtesy of Brianna Burnham)

Rogers leading scorer Jordan Fischer started the scoring for Rogers in their second consecutive win, scoring just 4:55 into the game. Moss and Justin Grudem assisted on Fischer’s goal as the three leading scorers for the Royals continue producing on a nightly basis.

The first period ended 1-0 with the Tornadoes outshooting the Royals 9-4. Royals goalie Johnny Preusse was back in net after missing Saturday’s game due to sickness. Backup goaltender Nathaniel Johnston stepped in Preusse’s absence, stopping 19 shots in his first career shutout.

In the second period of Tuesday’s game, Perry tied the score up early in the second period, scoring a breakaway goal against Preusse after forcing him to wrongly guess which way Perry would go. The score remained tied until Moss’ shorthanded goal, which would prove to be the game winner. Grudem’s early third period insurance goal put the icing on the cake as the Royals cruised their way to victory No. 9 and back to .500 on the season.

After a span where the Royals lost seven of eight games, the Royals have turned things around, winning four of their last five and outscoring opponents 25-5 in that span. Rogers is 5-3 in the Mississippi 8 conference, currently third behind St. Michael Albertville (5-1) and Buffalo (6-1). The Royals next game is Jan. 26 against North Branch (7-7-1).