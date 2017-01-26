Elks stop the bleeding against top-10 team

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls hockey team was in a familiar position heading into Tuesday’s game against Centennial. They were riding a losing streak.

Mind you, it wasn’t very big, just two games after losing 3-2 to Anoka on Jan. 17 and 3-1 to Blaine on Jan. 21. It was the first time they had lost back-to-back games this season and they were looking to stop the bleeding. That would be easier said than done, though, as they had to go up against Centennial Tuesday night, one of the top-10 teams in the state. Megan Jung stopped 35 of the 38 shots she faced Tuesday night to help lead her team to a 4-3 win over Centennial. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Not only that, but Centennial recently got back Gabbie Hughes and Anneke Linser after they won a gold medal down in Prague with the U-18 national team.

The Elks were able to jump all over Centennial in the first period, coming away with a 2-0 lead after Shae-Elle McLean and Kennedi Mitchell were able to find the back of the net. It was the kind of start they needed, especially since they knew Centennial would try to mount a comeback.

That would come in the second period, as they outscored the Elks 1-0, but the Elks did enough to maintain a 2-1 lead heading into the final period of play.

“We took a couple penalties in the second. Took one at the end at it gave them some momentum, gave them a lot of shots,” head coach Dale Sager said. “They came out with some more energy in the second period and they came out and battled a little bit more, made things a little more difficult for us.” Kennedi Mitchell knocks the puck away from a Centennial player in the Elks’ defensive zone. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The floodgates would open in the third and final period of play, as four goals would end up being scored.

The Elks struck first with Kelsey King scoring and then McLean getting her second power-play goal of the night. That put the home team up 4-1, but Centennial was not about to go quietly. Linser scored and then they got a power-play goal with 2:56 remaining in the game.

It gave them life and they would pull their goalie with about 1:46 remaining in the game to give them the 6-on-5 advantage.

“Our girls handled it really well and we almost got an empty netter out of it,” Sager said. “That minute can be quite stressful and long, but I’m glad nothing else found the back of the net so we could come out with a win.”

The Elks were able to hold off Centennial’s final push and come away with a 4-3 win. It stopped the bleeding but also got them back on track for their final stretch of games. They only have four remaining until playoffs, and Sager knew this one was important because they finally looked like their old selves.

“We looked like our old team tonight,” he said. “We hadn’t looked like ourselves for awhile, but we were back tonight and it was noticeable, and we felt it.”