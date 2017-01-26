Elk River City Hall flooding blamed on faulty valve

A faulty fire suppression system valve, in place in the event of a fire at Elk River City Hall, is to blame for flooding of the parks and recreation offices on Jan. 7. Submitted photo

Elk River City Hall experienced flooding due to a faulty fire suppression valve.

Building maintenance employees and Elk Police officers were able to contain the damage to the southwest wing of the building that holds the offices of Elk River Parks and Recreation, cable TV, the council chambers, a conference room, and a fitness room.

Parks and Recreation staff members have been temporarily relocated to other areas of City Hall with a window for customer walk-ins located in the main entry area. Cable Channel 180 is temporarily offline while drywall and ceiling repairs are completed.

The cost to repair the damage is still being obtained. What is not covered by insurance, will come from insurance reserves, according to finance director Lori Ziemer.

Watch Facebook and the city website for updated information on when the channel will return on air. The chambers and conference room have returned to service with the exception of live broadcast meetings.