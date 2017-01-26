Athlete of the Week: Ben Kopp

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River swim-dive team had a big meet on Thursday, Jan. 19, against Spring Lake Park. It was a night that would define the remainder of the season, as the winner of the dual would go into the conference championship against Centennial and the loser could only finish as high as third in the conference.

The Elks were able to come out on top by a score of 100-86, but it was not without its difficulties. The team had a bit of a stomach bug going around, which led to multiple swimmers getting sick during and after the meet – one of which was senior captain Ben Kopp. Ben Kopp placed first in the 200-yard IM (2:02.92) and the 100-yard Backstroke (52.84). He was also a member of the 1st place finishing 200- and 400-yard relay teams against Spring Lake Park. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Kopp made his way to the bathroom after his second race of the night, the 200-yard individual medley, which he won with a time of 2:02.92. His teammates would come out periodically to talk about how he was getting sick, and when he finally came out during the 1-meter diving break, he could be seen walking around with a towel over his head or laying on his back.

He clearly wasn’t 100 percent, but when his head coach came over to talk to him about it he’d tell her he’s ready to go and feels fine. He wasn’t about to leave this meet.

“I’m a leader on the team and I’m a captain, and you kind of have to persevere,” Kopp said when asked why he kept racing. “I was also kind of looking forward to ripping it in that 100 back, so that was fun.”

The 100-yard backstroke has been Kopp’s bread and butter since he joined the swim team six years ago, but he’s taken it to a whole new level this year. He set a new varsity, and conference, record in the event with a time of 52.72 seconds, and has set a pool record for the event at Northdale, Spring Lake Park and St. Michael-Albertville.

While he was not quite as fast in Thursday’s meet, Kopp was still able to win the 100-yard backstroke by almost four seconds, with a time of 52. 84.

“I’m good at it,” Kopp said with a laugh when asked by he likes the backstroke so much. “I like being able to breathe, that’s always an upside.”

Kopp has made it a point to get the most he can out of his senior season, and, to do that, he had to make some sacrifices.

During the fall he would usually be a part of the Spectrum Sting football team, but decided not to do that this year. Instead, he wanted to focus on swimming and spend as much time as he could in the pool, so he could enter the season ready to go.

“It’s kind of one of those things where I knew if I swam in the fall, I’d be able to come into high school season and be able to kick butt right from the beginning, and give me a good shot at state,” Kopp explained. “I want to go there and have fun, and also trying to get to go D1 in swimming. That’s one of my goals for college.”

He has been happy with his decision thus far, and can see how much it has paid off as he has been swimming two or three seconds faster than he was at this point a year ago.

For the remainder of the season, Kopp is looking to help his team win a conference championship for the third year in a row, and then make it to state. He made it last year as a member of the 200-yard medley relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly, and also the year prior to that in the 200-yard medley relay.

Despite all his trips to state, his highest finish so far has been eighth. He doesn’t really seem to care where he finishes in state, though, he just likes to go and enjoy the experience, but a first place finish in the sport he loves sure wouldn’t hurt either.

“My goal is to just go there and do my best, and have fun with it,” Kopp said. “Try to give people a run for their money.”