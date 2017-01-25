Legislators talk transportation over breakfast

Preview event offers glimpse into debate as the session got underway

by Tim Hennagir

ECM Publishers

Transportation leaders from both political parties gathered in Monticello recently for a legislative preview breakfast sponsored by the I-94 West Corridor Coalition.

With the current session less than a couple weeks old, four Republican majority lawmakers and a lone Democrat talked about transportation funding basics and priorities, as well as what didn’t work last legislative session. Photo by Tim Hennagir

Rep. Eric Lucero, Rep. Joyce Peppin, Sen. Warren Limmer and Sen. Bruce Anderson participate in a short transportation funding panel discussion at the end of the I-94 West Corridor Coalition’s legislative breakfast Jan. 6 in Monticello.

Speaking individually and during a panel discussion were Rep. Joyce Peppin, R-Rogers, who represents the District 34A communities of Dayton, Maple Grove and Rogers; Sen. Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo, who represents District 29, which includes portions of Hennepin and Wright counties; Sen. D. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, who represents District 61, which includes portions of Minneapolis; Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, who represents Osseo, Dayton and Rogers in District 34; and Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, who represents the District 30B communities of Albertville, Hanover, Otsego, St. Michael and the Wright County portion of Dayton.

In terms of legislative throw-weight, Peppin is serving her second term as majority leader, Anderson is a member of the Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, Dibble continues to be a DFL leader relating to transit and is Transportation Finance and Policy Committee’s Ranking Minority Member, Limmer is current president pro tem, and Lucero has been appointed to the House Transportation Finance committee.

Steve Bot, chair of the I-94 West Corridor Coalition and St. Micheal city administrator, served as the host for the Jan. 6 breakfast at the Monticello Community Center. The event was sponsored by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to Transportation Department officials, the state faces an estimated $16 billion need over the next two decades. Expanded transit, particularly in the Twin Cities metro area, remains a priority for some lawmakers.

According to a Minnesota House of Representatives Public Information Services 2016 session recap, a Republican-backed plan passed last spring in the House would have raised an additional $7 billion for roads and bridges over the next decade in part by redirecting motor vehicle-related tax revenue away from the state’s general fund, identifying efficiencies in the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) budget, and utilizing some of the state’s budget surplus.

In contrast, a DFL-backed Senate bill proposed to raise roughly $11 billion for roads and bridges, as well as transit — something neglected in the House bill — by instituting a new gas tax and expanding a metro area transit-dedicated sales tax from one-quarter to three-quarters of a cent.

“We’ve had some successes in recent years,” Bot said, referring to the opening of additional lanes between Rogers and St. Michael.

In late 2015, Gov. Mark Dayton and Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Charles Zelle announced that the Corridors of Commerce program would invest $35 million to $46 million to fund I-94 capacity expansion from Rogers to St. Michael.

October 2015 marked the successful completion of construction and opening of expanded lane capacity. The second phase of this project, from St. Michael to Albertville, has received $1.4 million in Corridors of Commerce funding for initial design and engineering for potential bridge work, lane capacity expansion, off ramp improvements and other necessary upgrades. Estimated cost of this phase is $50 million. Future capacity plans include work from Albertville to Monticello and Monticello to Clearwater.

Currently, Bot said there are three projects of regional significance that are shovel-ready and ready for funding.

They are:

•I-94 capacity expansion from four to six lanes between County Road 19 in Albertville and Highway 241 in St. Michael (estimated cost of $45 million to $75 million).

•Highway 610 interchange work between 105th Avenue and the Maple Grove Parkway (estimated cost of $32 million to $45 million).

•A new Brockton Interchange in the County Road 81 and Highway 101 area at Ridgeview Crossing (estimated cost $26 million to $36 million).

Peppin agreed with Bot that coalitions such as I-94 West remain important.

“In the Legislature, to get things done, you really need to have coalitions like this,” she said. “The governor, the Senate and House Democrats did agree that we do need to invest in transportation throughout the state of Minnesota. The disagreement wasn’t so much what the needs are as it was how to fix the problem.”

The package Republicans passed in the House included a bill that would have put about $6.4 billion to roads and bridges over the next decade.

“That works out to about 15,000 lane miles and 320 bridges statewide,” Peppin said. “We had about $1.2 billion in trunk highway bonding, and two-thirds of that was allocated to projects like Corridors of Commerce. We did this without raising the gas tax.”

Peppin said the Republican House Caucus won’t have an appetite for raising the gas tax.

“People have told us they are taxed to the gills and we can’t afford to tax them anymore,” Peppin said, adding that taxes paid when renting or buying a car and car repair taxes should be dedicated for road and bridge repair and not thrown into the general fund.

“We (Republicans) really want to find a way to make that happen,” she said. “It might even be a constitutional amendment. That’s something we will certainly consider.”

Anderson said when transportation committee members had their first research briefing, Corridors of Commerce was brought up.

“Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson) is the transportation chair,” Anderson said. “He basically thinks Corridors of Commerce is going to be one of the big-ticket items for us going forward (this session),” Anderson said. “In fact, he’s got it on his agenda, and it’s in Senate File 2.”

Dibble said transit funding is held out as a political lever or negotiating point.

“We need to come together around a comprehensive package that’s adequate, that’s sustainable, that’s long-term,” Dibble said. “I disagree with the underlying premise we can do it with existing resources. If we had indexed the gas tax to inflation, that would have added another 50 cents from the last time we significantly raised it.”

Limmer said he could recall when the first Interstate 94 coalition only had a few people sitting around a table.

“We have 120,000 cars a day going down I-94 at close to 70 to 80 mph,” Limmer said.

“Sen. Dibble probably has four times that amount through his portion of I-94,” Limmer said. “We all have our unique needs. The Legislature is one of those environments where everyone brings their community needs to a common table and they all want something.”

Lucero said that future funding for transportation is needed to address the growing communities that he represents.

“Dayton has hundreds of homes being built,” he said. “There are seven to nine housing developments underway right now, St. Michael has three or four, and Otsego about the same number. It’s just amazing the growth we are starting to see.”

Lucero said lawmakers need to change the model of how the state funds transportation.

“We need to move sales tax revenue that’s collected on items that are related to automobile purchases and move that to fund roads and bridges. The funding mechanism of taxing the number of gallons pumped is going to continue to decrease.”

During the panel discussion, Peppin said transit is not just about light rail.

“It’s also about bus routes,” she said. “It’s our job to look on return on investment. We need to look at the best possible methods of spending dollars. We (Republicans) are not going to apologize for that. There are a lot of discussion points to talk about.”

Limmer said he looks at the best bang for the transportation buck when considering funding options.

“We all know that the infrastructure for light rail is very costly,” he said. “The number of riders on individual cars doesn’t even scratch the surface in taking passenger cars off the freeways.”

Anderson said transportation funding needs to consider a longer time frame.

“We need people to be accountable and able to pay for transportation,” he said. “We need to be 40, 50 and even 100 years out,” he said.