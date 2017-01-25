Kulkay awarded Volunteer of the Month honor

Elk River Mayor John Dietz awarded Tom Kulkay the city’s January Volunteer of the Month Award at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Elk River City Council. Submitted photo

Elk River Mayor John Dietz presented Tom Kulkay with a plaque to recognize the American Legion commander as the Volunteer of the Month for Elk River.

Dietz recognized Kulkay for a variety of volunteer efforts, including:

•Commander, Legion Post 112 for last four years.

•Serves on the Legion Post Honor Guard.

•Works regularly at Legion Friday night dinners.

•Serves on Benton/Sherburne Legion County Council.

•Coached Youth Baseball for 12 years.

•Longtime president of Area 728 Youth Baseball group.

•Very involved in development of Youth Athletic Complex.