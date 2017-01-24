Sting wrestlers shine in home tri

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

It was a busy couple of days for the Spectrum Sting wrestling team that began on Thursday, Jan. 19 when they hosted a triangular meet. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (HLWW) and Brooklyn Center were the teams to make the trip and it was HLWW who would square off against the home team first.

Eighth grader Thomas Deboer got things started off for the Sting, the was he has so many times this season. He ended up earning a major decision of 12-2 to give his team a 4-0 lead. HLWW would take a 6-4 lead after recording a pin in the second match, but then it was all Sting. Keagan Wilson pins his opponent in the second period after throwing a crafty reversal. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Keagan Wilson came in and recorded a pin in the second period and then Adam Devine and Logan Schumacher would earn six points each via forfeits. The Sting held a 22-6 lead as Ethan Aune prepared to take the mat.

He weighed in at 138 pounds, but would be wrestling at 145. It didn’t matter. He was the dominant wrestler from the start and ended up pinning his opponent with 13 seconds left in the match to give his team a 28-6 lead.

His brother, Jacob Aune, follow that match up with a 12-8 win of his own and then Conner Sharp would earn six more points via forfeit to increase the Sting’s lead to 37-6.

Andrew Deboer was pinned in the second period of the next match, and then the Sting were forced to forfeit the final two weigh classes, but they held on to win 37-24. Ethan Aune drive his opponent into the ground to earn a pin during his first match in the tri. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Their next match in the tri did not go as well for them, as they ended up losing 45-24. Devine and Schumacher were able to both record pins after Brooklyn Center won the first three matches, and then the Aune brothers both won via forfeit to give the Sting a 21-18 lead.

They were then forced to give up a forfeit at 160 pounds, but Sharp was able to comeback with a win of his own in a last-second take down and near fall to tie it at 24-24. After that, though, it was all Brooklyn Center.

The Sting then traveled to a tournament located at HLWW on Saturday, Jan. 21, and had three wrestlers earn top places. Devine went 2-2 to take fourth place, Schumacher was 2-1 for fifth and Ethan Aune went 1-3 to take sixth.

Their next meet will be at Minnehaha Academy Thursday, Jan. 26.