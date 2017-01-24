Public hearing held for Miske Meadows development

by Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

A public hearing was held Jan. 17 regarding a preliminary plat update for Miske Meadows and a final approval for Miske Meadows Second Addition, which the council granted.

According to city documents, on May 16, 2016, city staff approved the preliminary plat of Miske Meadows, and during the discussion the applicant requested to remove the detached town home products from the plat and receive approval for single-family areas. The development, created by Paxmar of Coon Rapids, will be south of Twin Lakes Elementary School and west of Cleveland Road (County 40).

The townhome areas were identified as outlots on the preliminary plat and required an update prior to approval of a final plat.

The proposed parcels for the plat addition include 37 detached townhome lots and 36 single-family lots. All of the 37 townhome units are located along Edison Street.