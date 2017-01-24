ERSD Jets heading to nationals

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

If you were to visit the Handke Center, on the outskirts of downtown Elk River, on a Tuesday or Thursday night, you may begin to hear, “1, 3, 5, 7” repeated over and over.

It’s not the ghost of some old school teacher trying to instill odd numbers into their class, but the sound of the Elk River School District Jets working on their routine. If you happen to catch a glimpse of the activities, you may see multiple girls getting hoisted into the air while others are doing flips and handsprings on the mats surrounding them, much different than what you may see the cheerleaders doing at your average sporting event. The ERSD Jets earned a bid to nationals after placing first at a UCA Regional competition last October. (Submitted photo)

The Jets are the cheer competition team of Independent School District 728, and they are about to embark on a trip to Orlando, Fla. to compete in a national competition Feb. 9-13.

They traveled south down 494 to Minnetonka to compete in a Universal Cheerleaders Association Regional competition in the last weekend of October. It was the first competition of the year for the Jets, but they were able to come away with a first-place finish at the junior high level with a score around 74.8, which meant they earned a bid to nationals.

“I knew that they were at least going to get a bid. Coming away first? That I wasn’t necessarily sure of,” said head coach Morgan Foster. “Most people in the state of Minnesota, if they send a team to nationals, it’s not a junior high team. It’s varsity only. They don’t allow their JV to go, they don’t allow junior high or anything like that. I told them that if we get it, this is the year.”

The Jets were established five years ago and Foster took over as the team’s head coach two years after that. Even though the team has been around for half a decade, they are still very young as most of the girls had not joined until Foster took over.

Half the team is filled with elementary schoolers, which is legal since junior high is ninth grade and below in the cheerleading world, with their oldest competitor being a freshman in high school.

Kaylee Bonk is the oldest girl on the Jets and the team’s captain. She has been a part of the program for three years now and has built a lot of great friendships and lasting memories, but one of her favorites was from the moment her and her teammates found out they earned that bid to nationals.

“That was one of the best regional competitions that I’ve been to,” Bonk began. “Our routine hit really, really well and when we heard our name get called for the bid, I started crying and I know a few other girls started crying. We were just screaming and jumping up and down, we couldn’t stop smiling for the rest of the day and the rest of the competition.”

The past couple weeks have been very stressful for the girls, and coaches, as they have had to shuffle some things around after two of their teammates went down with injuries. They are going through a crash course as they prepare for their final meet of the season before they head to nationals, their state competition, which is held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Saturday, Jan. 28.

It’ll be a good chance for them to get their routine down in a competition setting before heading to the big tournament where they will be going up against what Foster believes will be around 300 other teams in their division. And while she is hoping to make it out of the preliminary round and into the semi finals, she really just wants her girls to have fun and enjoy the experience.

“This is such a big deal,” Foster said about the opportunity to go to nationals. “Cheerleading is a full year sport, so they give up a lot to be here. I just, if anything, I love each and everyone of them as if they were my own kids and I would do anything for them. I’m just so happy for them and blessed to be their coach.”