Elk River’s trail system needs, future to be studied

by Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

City staff and members of Elk River’s Parks and Recreation Commission will take a hard look at the city’s trail system and seek out opportunities for new additions over the course of the next year, according to direction from city council members Jan. 17 during a work session.

The task stems from a series of discussions and decisions between December 2016 and the beginning of 2017 regarding a trail easement that resulted in unanswered questions about what is and what isn’t outlined in the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, adopted in June 2015.

The plan is intended to provide direction for the City Council, the Parks and Recreation Commission and city staff for big-picture decision-making that would impact the parks and recreation system. The plan addresses park needs at a systemwide level and offers guidance on topics like maintenance, building a trail, playground installation and riverfront land protection, among other things.

Background

On Dec. 14, the Parks and Recreation Commission recommended in a 4-3 decision that a 10-foot trail easement be required along the western side of a property on Elk Lake Road belonging to local residents Deb and Roger Whiteoak.

According to city documents, the Whiteoaks were confused as to why an easement was being required when the master plan did not contain trails on their side of the road. Among other things, the trail would have eliminated the buffer zone created by trees between their property and County Road 1.

When the item was presented to the Elk River City Council, it was shot down, with council members noting the city’s Parks Master Plan did not include details about which side of the roadway the trail should be located. The council voted to place the trail easement along the eastern side of the property, which is what the Whiteoaks requested.

According to city documents, the Parks and Recreation Master Plan provides guidance for trails along roadways, but does not provide specific details on the design of trails including curves, topographic changes and intersections.

In a 2014 Parks and Recreation Survey, more than 70 percent of Elk River residents identified trails as a high priority, according to the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Whether it’s the Great Northern Trail or a walking loop-like trail at Lion John Weicht Park, trails are in high demand.

The plan does identify shortcomings in Elk River trails, for example, gaps in the system, which limit usability, particularly to key destinations such as schools, the downtown area and the Great Northern Trail.

The plan identifies the following as trail needs:

•Land preservation or acquisition strategy for identified land north of County Road 33.

•Lack of safe trail connections in some locations.

•High traffic and low visibility locations dictate the need for off-street trails.

•Trail link between along Highway 10 between Upland Avenue Northwest and Orono Park.

•Link between Rice Lake Park and the Great Northern Trail on 221st.

•Connections to the Trout Brook neighborhood.

•Connections to the Great Northern Trail.

Notably connections to:

•Downtown.

•Rice Lake Park on 221st.

•Neighborhoods north of the Urban Service Area.

•Connection between Birch Meadow Park and Twin Lakes School.

•Highway 169 is a significant east-west barrier; safe crossings are needed.

•Destinations that would benefit from greater connectivity include schools, downtown, the Elk River, and the Mississippi River.

The next steps

Reiterating comments previously made by his peers and needs outlined in the plan, Council Member Nate Ovall identified establishing continuous paths (and expanding on Elk River’s smaller, looping trails) and trail safety, especially when they cross roadways, as major priorities moving forward.

“We don’t have to hook up all of our parks instantaneously,” Ovall said. “We may not have to do as much as we think.”

Council Member Jennifer Wagner said she often hears from residents they can’t run more than 2.5 miles because the trails aren’t connected around the new developments.

Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Dave Anderson said the city currently has 16 miles of paved trails, and over the course of his tenure, the commission has tried to seize opportunities for trail expansion.

“Every opportunity, as Cal (Portner) pointed out, when a development occurred, or when the Great Northern Trail came up for sale, the park commission and the city tried to recognize every important connection and tried to make space for trails,” Anderson said. We have lost several over the course of those years because we couldn’t look people in the eye and tell them we’re taking 10 feet of their property.”

City Administrator Cal Portner asked the council if it would like to hire a consultant to help with planning.

Wagner said she doesn’t want to bring a consultant on board to help establish a vision for the trails, but would instead prefer a grassroots effort where residents can give input and share where connections are missing “that a consultant wouldn’t see on Google Maps,” she said.

Anderson said his commission will initially tackle this project through an education process with workshops held throughout the city.

“We’re ready to take it, if you want us to,” he said.