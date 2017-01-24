Council grants final plat approval for 21 single-family lots

The Elk River City Council granted final plat approval for 21 new single-family lots in Prestigious Woodland Hills. The plat will be known as Prestigious Woodland Hills Fourth Addition.

The preliminary plat was approved in June 2014 and includes 111 total lots.

Tuesday’s approval was accompanied by 10 conditions outlining a number of requirements, including staff approval of all site, landscaping, engineering and storm water plans; the creation of a developers agreement; and that street lights should be installed as required by Elk River Utilities, among other things.