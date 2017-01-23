Pig license granted despite objections

Homeowner’s association takes issue with chickens, potbelly pig but city sees it differently

by Eric Hagen

ECM Publishers

The Ramsey City Council will allow a Ramsey couple to keep a potbelly pig that their homeowners association said they cannot have.

While opponents pointed out that the Northfork Homeowners Associations does not allow livestock, City Attorney Joseph Langel said Ramsey can only judge its own rules.

Enforcement of any broken homeowners association rules must be dealt with by the association board itself. Photo courtesy of the city of Ramsey

The Ramsey City Council on a 5-1 vote Dec. 13 granted a nontraditional animal license for Tom and Edie Harer to keep their potbelly pig named Peter. The Northfork Homeowners Association has said the pig and eight chickens the Harers have are not allowed, however.

The eight chickens that Tom and Edie Harer have on their property at 15830 Andrie St. NW are allowed by the city and did not need any permit. They also have three rabbits, two cats and one dog on their property.

A potbelly pig is considered a nontraditional animal and needed a special city license that the Harers did not apply for until they were informed by the city of the violation.

“If the homeowners association takes enforcement action, that’s their business,” Langel said.

Mark Berglund, the attorney representing the Northfork Homeowners Association, told the council Dec. 13 that he understands that the council cannot tell another governing body what to do. However, he expressed concern that Tom and Edie Harer acted without regard to the rules of the association and are now asking the city for permission to keep animals they know the association does not allow.

“There will be further action by the homeowners association,” Berglund said.

City Planner Chris Anderson said in his report to the council that the potbelly pig, whose name is Peter, lives primarily outside but is allowed to go inside the house.

“Peter is a pet, not livestock,” Tom Harer said.

Anderson said Tom and Edie Harer keep Peter in a well-maintained enclosure and that the property is lined by trees that keep it screened from the neighbors.

“I have no complaints about their request,” said Todd Plaisted. “In fact, I drive, walk or bike by their house almost every day and I had no idea that they have a potbelly pig and a structure to house it. Their residence is very well-screened from the road, and they must do a great job of caring for it, as I have not noticed it.”

The city looked at all the correspondence from neighbors to see where the support and opposition was coming from. The city received seven letters of support and 11 letters of opposition that it included in the council’s Dec. 13 packet.

“I was struck by the fact that the nearest people to this property were in favor and the people against it live a great distance away,” Council Member Chris Riley said. “I’m not sure how they are affected by a potbelly pig. It was a powerful statement, I thought.”

But those in the opposition camp felt the city should not be issuing this license when the Harers did not find out what the city’s rules were ahead of time and also because of the association not allowing this pig in the first place.

“While I can appreciate the fact that the homeowners are attached to their animal, they should not have had it in the first place and been out of compliance with the city of Ramsey for nearly a year,” wrote Jen and Jon Oblinger in a letter to the city. “They should not be able to feign ignorance and beg for forgiveness.”

Bill Kingston, president of the Northfork Homeowners Association, said the association requires all homeowners to get approval from the association’s Architectural Review Committee before constructing any new structure. He said the Harers did not submit any plans or specifications for the “potbelly pig house.”

Kingston added that the Harers were in violation of the city’s animal ordinance by composting manure on their property to use as fertilizer.

“We bought and built in Northfork, an executive golf course community that has an association with governing documents in place,” wrote Bill and Nancy Kingston in their letter. “These governing documents do not allow a ‘Hobby Farm’ being built and maintained.”

Council Member Mark Kuzma was the lone no vote in a 5-1 council decision on Dec. 13 to approve the nontraditional animal license for Tom and Edie Harer to keep the potbelly pig.

Kuzma said he was concerned that they asked for the license “after the fact” without first contacting the city. He said they did not get any electrical permits and he also was concerned about health hazards from the animal waste.

Council Member Kristine Williams questioned why pig waste was even an issue when dogs relieve themselves outside.

Anderson said the Harers informed the city that it found someone else to take the manure for composting, so it will no longer be used on their property.

“I don’t have the science to back it up, but I don’t know that an animal of that size will generate more waste than a typical dog, like a Labrador retriever,” he said.

Anderson said the city would prefer that residents contact the city first to see what is allowed, but he reminded the council that it has approved licenses after something is already in place. In the spring of 2016, it gave approval for a resident to keep racing pigeons on his property after they were already on the property.

Riley lauded city staff for following its policies and procedures and not getting drawn into homeowners association agreement issues.

In one letter to the city, resident Matthew Petitlair wrote about an ongoing disagreement of “epic proportions” between the Harers and the association’s board regarding the chickens on the property.

“To date, this conflict involved personal acrimony, lawyers, contact with the Ramsey Police, surveys, neighborhood-wide mailings and door-to-door campaigning,” Petitlair said. “Consequently, my advice to the council is to stay as far away from the Great Northfork Chicken Debate as possible.”