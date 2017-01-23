Misfortune leads to two straight losses for Elks

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

For the first time this season, the Elk River girls hockey team has lost back-to-back games.

It all started back on Tuesday, Jan. 17, when the Elks went on the road to Anoka. They were sent home packing with a 3-2 loss, in a game that they probably should have won. Head coach Dale Sager said his team appeared to be the better of the two for most of the night, but Anoka was able to convert on a couple of their mistakes.

“Going to their building always seems to be difficult for us,” he began. “They were very opportunistic on some things. We were the better team most of the night, but struggled here and there and they were able to take advantage of it to win.” Raelyn Korinek gets pinned up against the wall in the Elks’ 3-1 loss to Blaine. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The girls would look to rebound at home on Saturday, but it would not be an easy win as they were going up against Blaine, the No. 6 team in the state. The Elks were ranked as the No. 5 team themselves, but had some misfortune early on that seemed to set the tone for the game.

Blaine was able to get a nice bounce of the puck off of a stick in front of the net, givving them a 1-0 lead in the first period.

“They scored early in the game,” Sager said. “Kind of just a bad bounce, hit a stick on the way to the net and re-directed past our goalie, so they got up 1-0, which is kind of disappointing. I thought we were the better team for most of the first period.”

The misfortune would not end there for the Elks, though, as their opponents were able to capitalize on an Elks’ miscue, which led to them receiving the puck in the offensive zone. Paige Beebe, who Sager referred to as Blaine’s “top kid,” had the puck in the slot. She scores in those situations, more often than not, and that is what happened here, as she beat Megan Jung to give her team a 2-0 lead.

The Elks tried to make a comeback in the third period, getting a power-play goal by Kelsey King 6:09 into the final period of play, but it just turned out to be too little too late.

“The girls fought back in the third,” Sager said. “Blaine’s a very good team with a lot of kids going to play college hockey, so the fact they were able to fight back, they got it to 2-1 with a power-play goal by Kelsey King to cut the lead. And that’s what we were hoping to do, get one and give us a chance to get the second one. We had quite a few chances. With under a minute to go we had the goalie pulled and their goaltender made some saves and their wings were able to block some shots, and then the puck squirted loose into neutral ice and they were able to get the empty-net goal to make it 3-1.”

The Elks’ next game is on Tuesday against Centennial and it will be an important one. They want to turn things around as quickly as they can. The winter season is long, and ups and downs occur throughout, but it is important to get back to their winning ways as quickly as possible, before they dig themselves in an even deeper hole.

How do they do that? The answer seems rather simple.

“I think you just need to get back to basics,” Sager explained. “You have to do the little things that make you good. You have to play to your strengths and continue to do the little things, battling, working hard and getting better little by little.”