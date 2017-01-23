Mainstreams: Sinking Red Bard Frozen in Time

by Sue Austreng

Contributing Writer

The subject of countless seasonal photographs, an inspiration for poetry and prose, the scene of wedding proposals, senior portraits and children’s daring games of hide-and-seek, a beloved old red barn near Zimmerman has finally collapsed into its liquid resting place.

Its descent mirrored on the reflecting pond where it will forever rest, the “sinking red barn” endured for several months before finally surrendering to the waters on Sept. 2, 2016.

Though rumor has it that the barn served as centerpiece of a working farm back in the 1950s, the Sherburne County History Center has no record of the red barn or the property on which it stood. Photo by Gina Stocker of PaintedSpur Photography

This image was captured on May 5, 2013, and was later was accepted into the Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition in August of 2014.

“Everyone knows that barn. There have been so many pictures taken of it, so many stories, but we have no documentation about it here at the history center,” said Mike Brubaker, executive director of the history center.

The dear old relic inspired poetry and love stories but, as Brubaker said, there are no formal reports of the barn or its history.

The 33-acre property on which the barn stood for some six decades is located on County Road 4 near Sherburne Avenue in Zimmerman. Two service roads dissect the property and mark a path near the barn, a path many took to approach the relic.

Beth Virkus, who acquired the property and the sinking barn about 20 months ago, said she hears “bits and pieces around town about it.”

“Someone said there was a cranberry bog in the back of the property and that’s why it’s called ‘Cranberry Hill,’” she said. “We really don’t know anything more about the barn, but I was heartbroken when it went down. We knew it was only a matter of time, but still it breaks your heart.”

Photo by Gina Stocker of PaintedSpur Photography

This image was captured May 23, 2014, when several photographers met to take photos as the sun went down and then light painted the barn after dark.

Virkus has built a home on the property and suggests she may rebuild the old red barn someday.

“It was here for so many years and had the love of so many people. We would like to build a replica of it,” she said.

But for now, winter’s icy days have fixed that old red barn in its final resting place.

To view images of the sinking red barn (said to be the most photographed barn in the entire state of Minnesota), visit http://bit.ly/2jglBpr or www.roadsideamerica.com/tip/40831 or search on Google for “sinking barn.”

Until It Happens

Old friend,

this is how it happens.

Slowly, the years pile on,

one atop another, until one day

even the weight of sunlight

warming your pitched blue roof

is too much. Your damp foundations

begin to go. Your tired body

splits outward, cracks, collapses.

You lurch, go down on your knees

in the water. No more, the long days

of admiring your red reflection

in the mirror of the pond.

No more posing for photographs.

Now, you are invisible

as any death

until it happens,

that slow sad sinking

into the inevitable.

Countless photographers trained their lenses on the barn

One of the most photographed barns in Minnesota has come to rest in the pond it overlooked Photo by Ryan Doliber

The sinking Zimmerman barn finally succumbed on Sept. 2, 2016.

Gina Stocker, a Prior Lake bus driver who runs a photography business on the side, counts herself among the many to have trained their lenses on the Zimmerman barn.

She recalls her first visit with fondness. It was May 5, 2013. She and her husband, John Stocker, got there right before sunset and took photos until it got too dark. One of her photographs from that outing was accepted into the Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition in August of 2014.

She would return many more times, including May 23, 2014. This time several photographers met there to take photos as the sun went down, and then light painted the barn after dark.

“It was a fun night with friends,” Gina Stocker recalled. “One of our friends had seen a Dominos delivery man pull out of the farm down the road and since we were all hungry he called Dominos in Zimmerman to see if they would deliver us a couple of pizzas there along side the road where we were sitting and photographing. They did and we enjoyed pizza while light painting.” Photo by Jay Grammond of J. Grammond Photography

One of countless images Jay Grammond of Princeton has taken of the old Zimmerman barn.

On another shoot, Stocker found herself there with about a dozen photographers on June 22, 2015. They were joined by the Northern Lights, which put on a spectacular show for hours.

“I was in awe,” Stocker said.

The group ordered Dominos again and had a great night with friends and new friends that they met there along the road.

“So many photographers have sat on the banks of that small pond photographing the quaint little barn,” Stocker said. “It hung in there for quite a while before collapsing. It will be missed by many and it will be regretted by many photographers that they did not get there before it fell.”

Stocker said she photographs lots of old abandoned barns, and notes they are becoming fewer and fewer because as they fall they are either not resurrected or if they are replaced metal buildings go up in their place.

“I hope the owners know how much this tiny little barn on that little pond meant to so many, because it wasn’t just photographs made there, it was lasting friendships and lots of laughter along those banks,” she said.

Sharon K. Sheppard, of Isanti, has photographed the red barn many times. “There are some places that draw you back to them again and again. The beautiful red barn near Zimmerman was such a place for me,” she said.

The old red barn inspired Sheppard to write a poem just days after the barn lost its battle with gravity and age. It’s called “Until It Happens” and is shown above.