Elks return to mat after extended absence

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River gymnastics team competed on Saturday, Jan. 7, in a meet at Princeton and would then receive a nice long break.

A 12-day break to be exact, one that is a little too long to have at this point in the season.

“I would have liked to play around with the meet schedules a little bit more to maybe not have that many days off because that’s like taking another Christmas break,” said head coach Jennifer Bartlett. “One meet every seven days is perfect in gymnastics, having that many days off is a little hard.”

The girls had nine days straight of practice before their next meet on Jan. 19, so the coaching staff decided to mix things up a little bit. One day they decided to play a round of dodge ball for practice, and another they had a lip singing competition between the girls.

Bartlett and the other coaches don’t want the girls to be stressing about practice and getting better all the time. They are trying to win and get better at every meet, but they are also trying to teach these girls life lessons and help them grow as human beings.

“Gymnastics is just one of the avenues that we’re teaching life lessons in when we’re in season,” Bartlett said. “There are so many lessons that are learned in the sport – team sport, individual sport, it doesn’t matter. I feel that those are just as important to talk about and practice as well as skills of the sport that you’re in. So learning to bond as a team, learning when is it important to be on your cellphone. When we go to meets it’s respect to our officials and our spectators, and showing sportsmanship is why we do that and what it represents. We talks about who it represents, not just ourselves and Elk River High School, but it’s ISD 728, our parents, our fans, the state of Minnesota, so we try to bring the whole picture in instead of always focusing on the one little pinpoint.”

When the Elks finally competed in an event again, they were on the road for just the second time this season. They were rested and ready to go after their long break, and were feeling extra motivated as they just broke into the top-30 rankings, but they were going up against one of the top-10 teams in the state, Maple Grove.

They ended up dropping the meet 144.625-130.925, but had their best night of the season on the vault (34.850) and uneven bars (31.450). Miranda Schwieger led the Elks on the vault with a score of 8.8, and also led them on the bars with a score of 7.975.

The team did not fair as well on the other two events as a team, but did have a couple individuals shine.

Emily Dalrymple recorded the Elks’ second 9.0 of the season on the floor, and Kaytlin Krivich was able to step in and score a 7.150 on the floor after getting little to no time to prepare for the event.

“The other highlight was – a high and a low I should say – Kaytlin Krivich stepped in for varsity floor and competed with no warm up when Olivia Hansen sprained her ankle in the 3-minute touch, and she did really well for us,” Bartlett said. “That’s a true teammate and a true testament to how deep our program is right now.”

The Elks are still working on getting the best group of girls together for each meet, but it can get difficult at times. There are 23 girls who are a member of the Elk River gymnastics team, and 18 of them are exactly the same. Bartlett calls it both a blessing and a curse, as it’s hard to get the highest scoring girls together for each meet, but it also shows the depth they have.

“Most teams usually have the same four to five athletes that compete varsity on every event, and we don’t have that in our program this year,” the head coach explained. “Our girls are rotating between JV and varsity each meet and each event. Where one meet a girl could be varsity all around and the next they’re only on varsity for one event. It shows our team is growing in their skill level and the competition experience, but also just how skilled, basically, they are all around the same level.”