Elks return to form with 7-0 win

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys hockey team has been considered one of the top in the state since the season began, but has not looked like themselves as of late.

They lost to Centennial 5-1 on Saturday, Jan. 14, and then squeaked out a 1-0 win over Maple Grove the following Thursday. The high-powered Elks offense had been quieted two games in a row, which left a lot of people scratching their heads. Jax Murray (right) celebrates his goal with Benton Maass (11). Murray finished the night with a game-high four points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

They returned home on Saturday, Jan. 21, to host their annual “Stick it to Cancer” game. Not only were they looking to raise awareness for the disease that effects so many people around the world, but they were also looking to “Stick it” to the Andover Huskies.

From the start, the Elks looked to be back to normal as they entered into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead. Griffin Young, Jax Murray and Connor Bizal all found the net in the first period, but it was Murray who really stood out all night.

He has been dealing with some injuries lately, but finished the game with a team-high four points – one goal and three assists.

“Jax looked good tonight,” said head coach Ben Gustafson. “He was on the score sheet a couple times. His quickness is back, his stride is back, his ability to change directions is back too, so it’s good to see him play with confidence. I’m glad he got rewarded tonight. He was very excited to play, but his smile when he came back after he scored that goal kind of gave me goosebumps. He’s battled some injuries and just to see him so happy, he deserves it. He’s a phenomenal kid.”

The second period of play was a lot more even between the two teams, as the Elks only scored once. It came off the stick of Jack Perbix, near the end of the period, but it really set the tone for a strong third.

Perbix got his second goal of the game a little over three minutes into the final period of play, which was followed by goals from Tommy Laabs and Kyle Bouten.

When the clock struck zero, the Elks had a 7-0 win.

“It’s good to see us score seven goals,” Gustafson said. “We put an emphasis on that in practice for the last two weeks, getting pucks to the net and being a presence out in front, in the blue paint, and banging home some rebounds and some tips. It’s good to see us get some goals tonight, as far as seven goals, so that was good for us as a team.” Duncan Wiest stopped all 16 shots he faced to record his second shutout in as many games. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It was the second shutout in a row for senior goaltender Duncan Wiest, who has been in more of a backup role for a majority of the season. Gustafson isn’t yet sure is it will be Wiest or Benny Meyers in net when they take the ice again, and said a lot of it depends on how they look in practice.

No matter who ends up starting in the next game, though, he has been proud of the way Wiest has stepped up and played.

“We went with Duncan against Maple Grove and had a nice win there, and a nice shutout, so we thought we’d come back with him tonight,” the head coach explained after the win. “He was playing with confidence and he stopped the pucks that he had to stop again tonight as well.”

Up next, the Elks will be taking on Hill-Murray on the road Thursday, Jan. 24.