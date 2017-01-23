Elks earn spot in Conference Championship

by Eric Oslund

Thursday, Jan. 19, was the night the Elk River boys swim-dive team had been waiting for almost all season. The night they hosted Spring Lake Park.

Earlier on the in the season, the Elks learned that SLP would be the team that really challenged them for the conference championship, but since the two teams were in the same half of the conference, only one of them could compete in the championship race. The other could only finish as high as third. Ben Kopp placed first in the 200-yard IM (2:02.92) and the 100-yard Backstroke (52.84). He was also a member of the 1st place finishing 200- and 400-yard relay teams. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

But this race was almost decided the Monday prior to race day. The Elks had a stomach bug going around and a couple of the swimmers were sent home from practice early because they were throwing up.

“Our biggest fear was staying healthy,” said head coach Denis Green. “If we had one of the Kopps missing, the whole meet is different. Both of them ended up throwing up today, but they made it and I said, ‘A sick Ben Kopp is still better than no Ben Kopp.’”

Ben Kopp, a senior, and Zack Kopp, a sophomore, have been the backbone to the Elks season. Both of them have been breaking varsity and pool records all season long and tend to win every meet they race in – taking first in every

Zack Kopp finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.51) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:01.11). He was also a member of the 1st place 400-yard freestyle relay and the 2nd place 200-yard freestyle relay. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

individual event they participated in against SLP. The Elks also took first in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay, while also taking second in the 200-yard freestyle – all three relays had at least one of the Kopps racing in it.

It may have been touch and go at certain times for the Kopp brothers, but both of them were able to shine the way they always seem to do at meets and help their team earn a spot in the conference championship.

The Kopps were not the only swimmers to put up great performances on this night, though. The Elks were dropping times left and right, with nearly every swimmer setting a new personal best. Trey Chilstrom surprised many, including his head coach, with a 1st-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.86. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“We swam great,” Green began. “Almost every time we posted was a best time. Not just with varsity, but with the JV kids too. The time drops, our (individual medley racers) all dropped two seconds each, the 200-free – Zack’s wasn’t a best time, but Preston (Schmeidel)’s was two seconds faster in his time. Our divers all scored best scores – 207.2 196.9, 165.0 – those are all best scores. We really swam well. Preston got out touched by 0.01 in the 100 fly. Nate Wicklund dropped a second in his 100 fly, and Michael Young dropped two seconds. We were seeing time drops by seconds, and to do that mid season, a couple of them said, ‘I can’t wait for taper.’ We took it a little bit easy… So much of it is psychological, but they can’t wait now for sections Connor Reed got third in 1-meter diving with a season-high score of 196.95. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

because they know that resting for a couple days made them fast, when we taper them for sections they’ll be even faster.”

Despite all the time drops, though, the meet was still pretty close, with SLP getting as close as eight points. But the defining moments of the meet came fairly early on, with Trey Chilstrom beating out SLP’s Payton Kilian by 0.32 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle – taking first with a time of 22.86 seconds.

Then they followed that race up with Sam Hlavachek, Connor Reed and Blake Jarvis finishing two-three-four in diving, Green began to believe her boys would come out on top, despite the fact there was still seven events left to race.

“Trey Chilstrom’s 50-free finish, we thought we might go two-four-five and we ended up going 1-3-4. I think that race, before diving was pivotal,” Green explained. “We were 20 points ahead after diving, which, those three divers all scored their highest score, so that was important too. So the 50-free and the diving, when we came out of there 20 points ahead, I could breathe easier.”