Elks becoming team Klasen envisioned

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River boys basketball team is continuing to turn their season around, and are beginning to look like the team the coaching staff envisioned at the start of the season.

It was an odd start as they had to reschedule their first game to give the kids who also play football some extra time to prepare after they won the state championship. Then they had kids missing time and out with injuries. All of those factors came with some struggles, but that all seems to be behind them now.

The Elks are still without starting center Cameron Cotton, but the ship appears to be turned in the right direction. Wyatt Morrell has stepped up as one of the leaders for the Elks lately, including against Moorhead where he led the team with 24 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I think we’re starting to play the way we really hoped we would at the beginning of the season,” said head coach Randy Klasen. “We had to get through a couple injuries, kids out for different reasons, kids gone and sickness and all that. We’ve kind of had a stretch here for a couple weeks where we’re still missing Cam Cotton, who’s our starting center, so it takes a while to adjust to that, and I think the guys are really starting to figure out how to run what we’re doing offensively and play well as a team defensively. We’re really going in the right direction, so that’s really encouraging because our schedule just keeps getting harder and harder with the teams we have up. Happy where we’re at right now.”

The Elks played Champlin Park, the No. 1 team in the state, back on Jan. 17 and lost 92-47. It was a bit of a blowout, but Champlin Park has done that to a lot of teams this season, so it’s not really an indication of the Elks taking a turn for the worse.

What was an indication of how they are doing was the way they were able to respond in their next game when they went up against Totino-Grace. Totino-Grace is one of the top teams in Class AAA. Not only that, but the Elks were outmatched during that contest in terms of size.

The Elk River boys basketball team is not big by any means, with their tallest starter measuring in at 6-3. Totino-Grace, on the other hand, is a very tall team, with their starters measuring in at 6-9, 6-6, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2, but that did not appear to bother the Elks as they were able to come away with an 80-76 victory.

“I thought we just competed and battled well, shot the ball well and just played with a lot of composure,” Klasen said of his team’s win over Totino-Grace. “When we play clean, when we’re not turning it over, we can be pretty effective and that was the story of that game. We handled their pressure well and made some shots. The kids felt very good about that one, that was a big win for us.” Jack Burger (left) had to sit out part of the first half against Moorhead because of foul trouble, but he came back strong in the second half – finishing the game with 20 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Elks were then able to take that win and carry the momentum into Saturday’s game against Moorhead. They are one of the teams in Elk River’s section, which made it that much more important to come away with a win because it will effect the seeding for the section tournament at the end of the season.

The Elks are aiming to get a home game in the first round of the section tournament, so they need wins in these types of games.

“Really, with Maple Grove and St. Cloud Tech having such strong records right now, they each only have one loss, you have to win these types of games if you want to get a home game in the first round of sections, and that’s something that we’re really striving to do,” Klasen explained. “When you play that section opponent team you only see once, you need to be able to bring your best game.”

The boys were able to come away with an 81-61 victory, but it didn’t always seem to be that big of a blowout. Two of their starters, Jack Burger and Blake Hills, got into foul trouble in the first half, which made things more difficult for the team. They found themselves leading 41-32 at halftime, and a big reason for that was the play of point guard Wyatt Morrell.

He was really able to keep the team afloat while his teammates had to sit, and also hit a big 3-point shot at the buzzer to give his team momentum heading into halftime.

“I’d say Wyatt Morrell had a really good game,” Klasen began. “He’s done a great job running our offense. He had 24 points. He was 7-10 from the floor, 7-9 from the line, four assists, five rebounds and no turnovers playing the point. I thought he really set the tone for us.”

The coming week is going to be a busy one for the Elks, as they play against Osseo Tuesday night, Andover – who already beat them once this season – Friday night and then St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday.