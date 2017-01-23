Council considers next steps after failed levy

by Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

Elk River city staff discussed the results from a failed referendum that would have established funding for the construction of a multipurpose recreation facility.

The referendum, which intentionally took place during the November 2016 general election with hopes it would experience a larger participation, failed by 818 votes, according to City Administrator Cal Portner.

The ballot question asked voters to authorize the city to issue up to $30 million in bonds for a community center and park improvement projects. The proposal included $28 million to finance a community center that would have included a large banquet center, meeting rooms, gym space, a walking track, art and game rooms and a new Elk River home for hockey and figure skating.

About $2 million of that proposal, if it had passed, would have been used to finance park improvements at Orono Park and new restrooms at the Youth Athletic Complex and a Hillside Trail redevelopment.

A second question asked voters to authorize the city to issue up to $4 million in bonds to build a year-round programmable athletic space featuring synthetic turf in a domed facility. That question also failed, with 7,649 votes, or about 62 percent, against and 4,733 in favor.

Portner credited the referendum’s failure to confusion and misunderstanding in the community about the plan, a lack of interest and perceived value in a multipurpose community center, and a tight timeline for city staff to disperse information into the community.

The city has since received some feedback from the community on the two-part referendum, including interactions on social media channels.

“People wanted more details, more input,” Portner said, adding there was a great deal of feedback from people wanting workout rooms, pools and rock climbing facilities in a community center.

What lies ahead for city buildings

Now, however, city staff must decide what to do about some of its failing buildings.

Elected officials offered up a number of ideas during a work session Jan. 17 at Elk River City Hall, including Mayor John Dietz, who passed out a list of ideas for the Elk River Community Center.

“I’m concerned about the immediate future,” said Mayor John Dietz, who proposed ideas for the Elk River Activity Center and the Lions Park Center, both of which need improvements.

“I think that the longer we wait, things are going to get worse and worse.”

Dietz proposed the city sell Lions Park Center to the Elk River Lions Club for $1, since the building is in need of repairs and it doesn’t make sense for the city to spend the money on a building that doesn’t get much use. Dietz proposed the city use money from the Great River Energy Fund to make the necessary repairs to the Elk River Senior Activity Center on Proctor Avenue, which would cost between $750,000 and $1 million, he said.

Further, Dietz proposed the city tear down the barn portion of the Elk River Ice Arena, build a sheet of ice and replace the ice-making machine in the arena’s Olympic area, among other remodeling efforts. This project would be funded by the difference between the repair cost of the activity center and $2 million from the Great River Energy Fund, he said.

A levy collected now for the public safety building expires in 2023, Dietz said. The city should continue the levy after 2023 and use the funding to pay off bonds for the revamped ice arena.

Dietz said he thinks the city “did the right thing” by going the referendum route, but since it failed, the city is compelled to do something, he said.

“We can’t sit idly by and watch city facilities crumble,” Dietz said. “That’s not responsible.”

Council Member Nate Ovall said, unlike the mayor’s plan, he thinks the city should explore developing Lions Park Center.

“I think there’s a lot more potential there,” Ovall said. “If we can’t change Lions Park, it’s always going to be a park; why don’t we invest in it?”

Jennifer Wagner, who represents Ward 4, proposed exploring a partnership with the local YMCA and determining if there’s an opportunity to expand that building instead of pursuing a new community center.

Portner said city staff has requested 292 Design Group to update architectural designs for rehabilitation work at the Elk River Ice Arena from a design completed in 2011. The update includes enhancements identified in stakeholder and community meetings by Community Center Task Force, according to city documents.