City Council approves new squads, vacuum and grass fire rig

The Elk River City Council approved a number of large purchases Jan. 17.

Council members approved the purchase of four 2017 Ford Interceptor utility vehicles for the Elk River Police Department for a total amount of $108,756 or $27,189 each. The purchase is part of a routine four-year squad replacement policy used by the department.

The vehicles will be purchased off the Minnesota fleet contract, which has been awarded to Nelson Auto Center in Fergus Falls.

Also on Tuesday, the Elk River City Council approved 2017 street improvement spending of $71,803 for a vacuum excavation trailer, which will allow for the safe excavation of soils when placing new or existing signposts in the right of way along streets.

Elected officials also approved the purchase of a firefighting grass truck for the Elk River Fire Department Jan. 17 to replace its 1998 Ford F-350. The front-line response vehicle is designed and up-fitted for grass and wildland fire suppression.

The Ford F-350 truck costs $51,370, and the build-out skid unit with hose and 400-gallon water tank costs $54,000. Other features – including sirens, warning lights, radio insulation and reflective graphics – cost about $9,200 in total.