Police report: Elk River girl, 5, injured in crash on I-94

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A 5-year-old Elk River girl was injured Sunday in a two-car crash near Alexandria.

Peyton Rose Knopik Nutter was a passenger in a 2002 Chevy Impala that was rear-ended by a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Daniel Christopher Knudtson, 34, of West Fargo, North Dakota, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol said alcohol was involved in Knudtson’s case.

The two vehicles were traveling east in the right lane of Interstate 94 in Evansville Township at about 6 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The Impala was driven by Bobbie Miranda Nutter, 21, of Champlin. Another passenger in her vehicle was Destiny Nicole Nutter, 19, of Elbow Lake.

All four people were wearing seat belts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Fox 9 News reported that Peyton suffered several fractures on the left side of her face near her eye and was transported to the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis for treatment. She is scheduled to undergo surgery this Friday for her injuries, Fox reported.

A GoFundMe account, Prayers for Peyton, has been set up by a friend of the family.

Man, 37, charged with assault

A 37-year-old Zimmerman man is facing two felony charges, including domestic assault by strangulation, after an incident in Elk River.

Police were called to an apartment on Auburn Place at 8 p.m. Jan. 12, after an argument involving the defendant, Michael Richard Blomgren, and a woman. Blomgren had allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and slammed her head into a wall several times, according to the criminal complaint. He also allegedly told her that he wanted to kill her and squeezed her throat very tightly for approximately 30 seconds, causing her to have difficulty breathing, the complaint alleged.

When she tried to call 911, Blomgren allegedly took the phone from her and backhanded her in the mouth when she tried to exit the room.

Blomgren left a short time later. He was arrested later that night in Isanti County and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.

He was charged with terroristic threats (reckless disregard for risk) and domestic assault by strangulation, both felonies. He also was charged with a gross misdemeanor related to the 911 call attempt and two misdemeanor domestic assault counts.