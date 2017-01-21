Bridal 2017: With a Wink and a Smile

by Sue Austreng

Contributing Writer

Quick as a wink, Pearl Bebeau and Ralph Stahlberg got married. Pearl and Ralph Stahlberg

celebrate 75 years of marriage Feb. 12.

Now, 75 years later, Ralph still winks at his bride as the loving couple share secrets to a long and happy marriage.

With World War II storming through Europe and hundreds of American boys drafted into service every day, Ralph knew he better marry Pearl quickly before his name came up.

“It was no fairy tale. We were all thinking about the war and everyone was getting drafted. Had to do it quick, so I asked her to marry me. She said ‘yes’ and that’s that,” Ralph said, smiling at Pearl as they reminisced in their Guardian Angels apartment.

Pearl agreed, saying, “When the war came, it was just that: Hurry up and get married. So we did.”

With no money and no time to buy a wedding dress, Pearl wore “a nice street dress” for the wedding, a simple ceremony held in the home of Father Guilemette, priest at St. John the Baptist Church in Dayton. Ralph courted Pearl at weekend dances and

quickly knew

“she was the one.”

Sure enough, Ralph was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Force just a few months after their Feb. 12, 1942, wedding and shipped off to Massachusetts before serving in Europe, then in the war’s Mediterranean theater and finally at Casablanca.

“We got married and then he was away for three years – and we were newlyweds! Well, we’re still together 75 years later,” Pearl said, with a quiet nod and a smile toward her beloved husband.

While he was away at war, Pearl lived with her sister in Dayton and worked on the family farm near Rogers. Neither the war nor the distance between them could sever the ties that bound the newlyweds’ hearts together. Ralph put pen to paper to tell Pearl he was thinking of her.

“I’d be driving the tractor with Dad out in the field. We’d be clear out and the mailman would drive clear out in the field all the way to where we were so he could deliver a letter Ralph wrote. I got a letter every day. Every day I got a letter,” Pearl said. Pearl and Ralph Stahlberg’s children put together a book of photographs for the couple in celebration of their 90th birthdays.

When the war ended, Ralph came home and finally had Pearl in his arms once again.

They built a house in Champlin where they lived for 25 years and raised four children – Margaret (Midge), Bruce, Janelle and Jill – before Ralph’s employer relocated him to Colorado.

“We lived in Loveland about 20 years and then it was time to come back home. So we moved back to Elk River in 1991. We were there, on Fifth Street near St. Andrew’s, until two years ago when we moved in here to Guardian Angels,” Pearl said.

As for the secret to their long, happy marriage, Pearl and Ralph agree, “You’ve got to like to do the same things together,” they said, with Ralph adding: “If you don’t, do it anyway. We did everything together. A collection of photos offers a glimpse into 75 years of marriage. Here, Ralph points to a picture of himself, proudly standing beside a tractor at the Stahlberg farm.

“You’ve got to share and share alike – the work and the problems and the good times, too,” he said.

Pearl and Ralph like to fish and garden, they like camping and traveling around the country with their travel trailer, they like to visit family and friends, they like to play cards and they just like each other’s company.

“I knew when I saw her. I just knew she was the one,” Ralph said, recalling weekend dances so long ago during which he courted the girl he saw on the school bus.

“Every weekend there was a wedding dance and we’d all go to those dances,” Pearl said.

“And I had my eye on her,” said Ralph, with a sly smile and a twinkle in his eye.

Today, in addition to their four children Ralph and Pearl have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. At the age of 97 and 95, respectively, Ralph and Pearl say they are sure to live to be 100.

“We just stay healthy, stay together and we’ll make it,” Ralph said.

As for celebrating their 75 years of marriage, the Stahlbergs said they’ll celebrate with a quiet dinner on Feb. 12.

“Then the kids are planning a bigger thing this summer, when we can all get together,” Pearl said.

But for now, Pearl and Ralph will continue enjoying each other’s company, sharing a laugh and smiling at fond family memories – while Ralph steals a wink or two at his beloved Pearl.