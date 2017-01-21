Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 27, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,493.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Allan Whiteford and Mavis Whiteford, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 03, 2014 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 788448

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Dated: October 19, 2016

Recorded: November 04, 2016 Sherburne County Recorder

Document Number: 829424

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100820955678757304

Lender or Broker:

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Sherburne

Property Address:

13730 293rd Ave NW,

Zimmerman, MN 55398-8666

Tax Parcel ID Number:

01-476-0105

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that certain lot or parcel of land situate in the County of Sherburne, State of Minnesota, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot One (1), Block One (1), Gruhlke Addition, Sherburne County, Minnesota.

Subject to the Restrictive Covenants attached to the deed which run with the land forever.

Subject to the portion used or taken for road purposes, if any.

BEING property which, by Deed dated August 31, 1998 and recorded among the Land Records of the County of Sherburne, State of Minnesota, in Document No. 381276 was granted and conveyed by David W. Gruhlke personal Rep of the Estate of Marcelyn R. Gruhlke aka Marcelyn Renee Gruhlke unto Allan Whiteford and Mavis Whiteford.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $178,299.46

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 03, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 13880 Highway 10, Elk River, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 03, 2017, or the next business day if July 03, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: November 10, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036323F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for January 03, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 13880 Highway 10, Elk River, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: January 03, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036323F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for January 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 02, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 13880 Highway 10, Elk River, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: January 18, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036323F01

Published in the

Star News

January 21, 2017

645125