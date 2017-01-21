Ordinances – CITY OF ELK RIVER

Ordinance 17 – 01

An Ordinance Adding Section, 30-807, Structures in the Right-of-Way to the City of Elk River, Minnesota, City Code

The City Council of the City of Elk River does hereby ordain as follows:

SECTION 1. That Section 30-807, Structures in the Right-of-Way, shall be added to the City of Elk River Code of Ordinances, and read as follows:

Sec. 30-807. Structures in a Right-of-way.

(a) Definitions. The definitions in section 30-1 are applicable in this section.

(b) Structures which do not meet or exceed the following standards shall not be permitted within a dedicated right-of-way or roadway easement.

(1) Co-location. Non-public or private equipment may co-locate on existing public infrastructure (e.g., utility poles, street light, etc.) with approval from the owner of the existing structure.

(2) Mechanical Equipment. All mechanical equipment shall be installed underground, with the exception of mechanical equipment cabinets (structures) in accordance with the following:

i. Not greater than 30 inches in height or nine square feet in area;

ii. Setback ten feet from the back of curb or edge of travel lane, whichever is greater;

iii. A commercial building permit must be obtained from the Building Official; and

iv. Mechanical equipment must be in compliance with all laws, ordinances, rules and regulations of the city, including specifically, but not limited to, the city and state building and electrical codes, where appropriate.

(3) Environmental. Structures shall comply with all environmental setback and applicable regulations as outlined in Section 30-1852.

(4) Stormwater. Structures shall maintain all pre-existing drainage patterns and shall not interfere with existing stormwater infrastructure.

(c) Exemption. Any public facilities owned and operated by the city, county, state, or federal government shall be exempt from the requirements of this section.

SECTION 2. That this ordinance shall take effect upon adoption and be published as provided by law.

Passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Elk River this 17th day of January, 2017.

John J. Dietz, Mayor

ATTEST: Tina Allard, City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

January 21, 2017

645079