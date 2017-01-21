Heritage Preservation Commission adds fresh face to mix

by Rachel Minske

Contributing Writer

A new Elk River resident was appointed to the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission Jan. 17.

John Jordan, who moved to Elk River from Brooklyn Park about four months ago, is a self-proclaimed history buff who said he values heritage and preservation.

“Even though I’m new to Elk River, I feel as though I’ve lived here for years,” Jordan wrote in his application for the position.” I love this city, its heritage, its history, its downtown, and the fact there’s both the feel (and) reality of being ‘small town America.’ It’s why we moved here and why I want to preserve it, yet still looking toward the future at the same time.”

The five-member Heritage Preservation Commission reviews and makes recommendations to the City Council on issues pertaining to the historical, archaeological, engineering and cultural heritage of the city. The commission also assists in the preservation and acquisition of Elk River’s heritage and historical sites.

Jordan fills a vacancy on the commission left by Robert Jones.

Jordan said alongside his wife, Michelle, he purchases bread and does his banking in downtown Elk River and has a local insurance agent. He added he wants to bring “an outsider, but an insider’s perspective” to the commission.

“I’m new here, but I’m not new here,” adding he’s spent much time in Elk River throughout his lifetime despite his previous Brooklyn Park address.

Jordan said he would bring experience in city government to the position on the commission. Before moving to Elk River, Jordan was elected to the Brooklyn Park City Council in 2012 and resigned from the position in August 2016 to move to Elk River, noting the city presented “an opportunity they couldn’t find anywhere else.”

“We always knew at some point we would move here,” he said to council members and city staff during a work session at the Elk River City Hall on Tuesday.

Jordan said he would bring civic and business experience to the post.

“I’ve served on a number of committees in my former city and still chair a Signature Event Area task force there,” Jordan wrote in his application. “In business I created and operate an online business supply store ranked for the past two years in Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 Fastest Growing companies.”

Council members agreed that Jordan would be an asset to the commission.

“I think you’d be a good fit,” Council Member Matt Westgaard said.

Jordan’s term is effective immediately and runs through Feb. 28, 2019.