County – SHERBURNE COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES JANUARY 3, 2017

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on January 3, 2017, at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota, with Commissioner Burandt, Commissioner Petersen, Commissioner Dolan, Commissioner Schmiesing, and Commissioner Fobbe present.

At 9:00 a.m., Steve Taylor, Administrator and Clerk to the County Board, called the meeting to order followed by a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Honorable Judge Walter Kaminsky was present to officiate and administer the Oath of Office for the newly elected County Commissioners. Commissioner Barbara Burandt, Commissioner Tim Dolan, and Commissioner Lisa Fobbe came forward to take their Oath of Office. The meeting was recessed for a reception at 9:06 a.m.

Steve Taylor, Administrator and Clerk to the County Board, reconvened the meeting at 9:24 a.m. and called for nominations for the 2017 Chair of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Schmiesing made a motion to nominate Commissioner Burandt as 2017 Board Chair. Commissioner Dolan seconded the nomination. There were no other nominations. Administrator Taylor called for the vote. Commissioner Burandt was unanimously elected as the 2017 Board Chair of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.

Barbara Burandt, Board Chair, called for nominations for 2017 Vice Chair of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Schmiesing made a motion to nominate Commissioner Fobbe as the 2017 Vice Chair. Commissioner Dolan seconded the nomination. There were no other nominations. Barbara Burandt, Chair, called for the vote. The Board unanimously elected Commissioner Fobbe as the 2017 Vice Chair of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners.

Petersen/Fobbe unanimous to approve the meeting agenda for January 3, 2017 as presented.

Schmiesing/Petersen unanimous to approve that the County Board Chair, in her discretion, will use Roberts Rules of Order as a guide for conducting business for 2017.

Fobbe/Dolan unanimous to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:

a) Approve the Regular Board Meeting Minutes of December 20, 2016 as presented.

b) Approve Amendments to Professional Service Agreement with The Wiley Law Office, PC (on file in the County Administration Department) which provides for an increase of approximately $20.00 per hour ($138/hr. for the new rate) which totals $4,500/month with increase to begin March 1, 2017 and continue until February 20, 2018. As indicated in the original agreements, Mr. Wiley will receive a 1.5% increase on January 1 of each year of the agreements. The funding for this agreement is included in the 2017 budget.

c) Approve the 2017 Public Transit Services Contract between Sherburne County and Tri-County Action Programs (Tri-CAP) to provide transit services in Sherburne County for the time period of January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017 at a cost of $26,325 noting this is a 2017 budgeted item (11-430-760-6160-6050).

d) Minnesota Lawful Gambling LG220 Application for Exempt Permit for Northeast Sherburne Fire & Rescue for Raffle to be held on August 26, 2017 at Ridgewood Bay Resort, 14255 288th Ave. NW, Zimmerman, MN and authorize Chairpersons signature on said application.

e) Approve and authorize Board Chair, County Administrator, and County Attorney to sign the updated Joint Powers Agreement between Sherburne County and Minnesota Counties Information Systems (MCIS) effective January 1, 2017 and on file in the Auditor/Treasurers Department. The Joint Powers Agreement has been reviewed and approved by the County Attorney.

f) Approve and authorize Chairperson and County Administrators signatures on the Letter of Understanding of services to be provided by the Office of the State Auditor for the 2016 Sherburne County Audit.

g) Approve authorization to 1) sign resolution designating depositories of Public Funds for 2017 for the Bank of Elk River and First National Bank of Elk River; 2) Resolution #010317-AD-1761 of Chairpersons signature on record at bank, each year, for checking accounts at US Bank/MAGIC and First National Bank of Elk River and to sign appropriate signature forms; 3) authorize 2017 Board Chairpersons signature on form for check signature image for 2017 warrants.

h) Approve to ratify and authorize Board Chair, County Administrator, and County Attorney signatures on the updated IFSpi support agreement (on file in the Auditor/Treasurers Department) between Sherburne County and MCCC effective January 1, 2017. The Agreement has been reviewed by the County Attorneys Office.

i) Approve Memorandum of Agreement between Sherburne County and Winona State University to provide clinical experience in nursing and other health science careers for the term of October 31, 2016 through October 30, 2021. Agreement has been reviewed and approved by the Sherburne County Attorney.

j) Approve the Proclamation of January 2017 as Youth Mentorship Month in Sherburne County.

k) Approve appointments to the Solid Waste Advisory Committee as follows:

Louisa Tallman, representing Commissioner District 2

Diana Weissenfluh as an At-Large Member

Angela Bouma as an Alternate Member

to three (3) year terms (2017 2019) on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

l) Approve the Purchase of two Tandem Trucks with Plow Equipment for an estimated cost of $500,000, noting this purchase is part of the established replacement program and included in the 2017 budget.

m) Approve Amendments to Legal Services Agreement with the Wiley Law Office, PC for the Sheriffs Office which provides for an increase of approximately $54.00 per month for the Sheriff totaling $6,750/month; increase to begin on March 1, 2017 and continue until February 28, 2018. As indicated in the original agreements, Mr. Wiley will receive a 1.5% increase on January 1 of each year of the agreement. The funding for this agreement is included in the 2017 budget.

n) Approve out-of-state travel for a Sheriffs Office employee to participate as an instructor for a Foundations of Intelligence Analysis Training class being held March 20-24, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. This employee is required to teach one class per year to maintain his instructor certificate through the International Association of Law Enforcement Intelligence Analysts (IALEIA). The IALEIA provides for all travel, housing and meal expenses for this out-of-state training.

o) Accept a $100.00 donation from Granite Electronics, St. Cloud, MN, to the Sheriffs Office Reserve Unit; funds to be deposited into account 01-201-223.5752.

p) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid December 16, 2016 in the amount of $16,005.57.

q) Accept payment of Manual Warrants, Voids, Corrections paid December 19, 2016 in the amount of $6,301.75.

r) Accept payment of Manual Warrants, Voids, Corrections paid December 20, 2016 in the amount of $332,822.13.

s) Accept payment of Manual Warrants, Voids, Corrections paid December 21, 2016 in the amount of $330,220.00.

t) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid December 22, 2016 in the amount of $34,393.88.

u) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 23, 2016 in the amount of $485,434.14.

v) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid December 28, 2016 in the amount of $7,164.77.

Announcements: Steve Taylor informed the Board that Brian Bensen, former County Administrator, passed away on January 1, 2017. The Board expressed their condolences to the family.

Commissioner Expense Claims: Schmiesing/Dolan unanimous to approve expense claims submitted by Commissioners as follows, with the stipulation that each Commissioner abstains from approving his/her own claim: Commissioner Anderson $300.00; Commissioner Petersen $179.92-November$151.84-December; Commissioner Riebel $181.00; Commissioner Schmiesing $929.52-November & December; Commissioner Leonard $533.28.

Open Forum: There was no-one present for the Open Forum.

At 9:31 a.m., the Chair recessed the Regular Meeting and opened the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Annual Meeting.

At 9:38 a.m., the Chair adjourned the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Annual Meeting and opened the Regional Rail Authority Meeting.

At 9:42 a.m., the Chair adjourned the Regional Rail Authority Meeting and reconvened the Regular Meeting.

Michelle Ashe, County Recorder, was present to administer the Oath of Office for County Assessor, Greg Olson.

Greg Olson, County Assessor, was present to request approval to set the date and time for the County Board of Appeal and Equalization Meeting. Fobbe/Dolan unanimous to approve to set the County Board of Appeal and Equalization Meeting for Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the County Board Room.

Diane Arnold, Auditor/Treasurer, was present to discuss award of the bid for publication for the Commissioners proceedings, Delinquent Tax listing, 2016 Financial Statement and Alternate 2016 Financial Statement publication for 2015 Official County Publications based upon low bid received as of 4:30 p.m. on December 27, 2016. Petersen/Fobbe unanimous to accept the bid from Elk River Star News for Delinquent Tax list at a cost of 0.34415 or $3.80 per inch. Dolan/Fobbe unanimous to accept the bid from Elk River Star News for publication of Financial Statement at a cost of 0.38038 or $4.20 per inch. Schmiesing/Dolan unanimous to table action on the award of bid for alternate publication of Financial Statement until a rate is received from an alternate newspaper. Dolan/Schmiesing unanimous to accept the bid from Elk River Star News for publication of Commissioner Proceedings at a cost of 0.34415 or $3.80 per inch. The above motions shall be effective immediately until December 31, 2017, pending approval of the bid by the County Attorneys Office.

Diane Arnold, Auditor/Treasurer, was present to discuss reclassification of an Accounting Support Assistant position in that office. Schmiesing/Fobbe unanimous to approve the reclassification of an Accounting Support Assistant position in the Auditor/Treasurers Office to an Accounting/Elections Specialist position effective November 17, 2016 noting the County Administrator and the Human Resources Director recommend the reclassification change.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to request approval of a Resolution for solicitation of Greater Minnesota Transportation Alternative Funds for the construction of the Great Northern Trail. Petersen/Schmiesing unanimous to approve Resolution #010317-AD-1759 for solicitation of Greater Minnesota Transportation Alternative Funds for the construction of the Great Northern Trail between the cities of Elk River and Zimmerman.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to request approval of a Sponsoring Agency Resolution agreeing to operate and maintain the Great Northern Trail. Schmiesing/Fobbe unanimous to approve Resolution #0103117-AD-1760 agreeing to operate and maintain the Great Northern Trail from the City of Elk River to Zimmerman for its useful life.

Discussion was held regarding the County Commissioners Committee assignments. Each Commissioner stated the committees they were interested in serving on. A list for each district will be put together for further discussion at the January 17th Board Meeting.

Commissioner Correspondence, Committee Reports, Upcoming Meetings, Future Agenda Items (December 20, 2016 January 2, 2017): Discussion was held regarding committee meeting attendance and collection of per diems as well as attendance at meetings or functions that are not on the official committee list. If the County Board directs a Commissioner(s) to attend a meeting or function not on the list and to report back at the next Board meeting, and formally makes a motion to that effect, a per diem can be collected. Discussion was held regarding the upcoming Minnesota Inter-County Association Annual Meeting on January 20th. All Commissioners are invited to this meeting. Schmiesing/Dolan unanimous to approve attendance by all Commissioners at the MICA Annual Meeting on January 20, 2017 as a per diem approved meeting.

