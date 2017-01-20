Twice-postponed bridge demo closes I-94 in Maple Grove

With the promise of good weather this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation rescheduled the demolition of the 101st Avenue North bridge crossing Interstate 94 in Maple Grove.

Both directions of I-94 will close to through traffic between I-494 and the new interchange of Highway 610 and I-94 this weekend, although local westbound traffic will still be able to travel west on I-94 to Maple Grove Parkway.

Motorists will encounter lane closures on I-94 beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, as construction crews move equipment into the area for the bridge removal. The interstate will close to through traffic in each direction at 10 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

During the closure, motorists should follow the signed detours to reach their destinations:

•Westbound I-94: Detour north on Highway 169 and west on new Highway 610 to reach westbound I-94.

•Eastbound I-94: Detour east on new Highway 610 and south on Highway 169 to reach eastbound I-94.

The 101st Avenue bridge is being removed because the new Highway 610 corridor runs along the former alignment of 101st Avenue between County Road 81 and I-94.

For more information about the Highway 610 project, visit www.mndot.gov/metro/projects/610west.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.