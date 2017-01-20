Next cafe to celebrate, educate

by Jim Boyle

The Elk River Area School District is hosting a community cafe to talk about World’s Best Workforce.

The initiative was passed in 2013 by the Minnesota Legislature to ensure every school district in the state is making strides to increase student performance. Each district was tasked with developing a plan to address five specific goals. They are:

•All children are ready for school.

•All third-graders can read at “grade level.”

•All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed.

•All students are ready for career and college.

•All students graduate from high school.

The cafe will be from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Minnesota School of Business, the future home of the District 728 offices, located at 11500 193rd Ave. NW, Elk River.

Residents are invited to come celebrate the district’s academic achievements and engage in conversation to positively impact the future growth with a new event that has been dubbed the World’s Best Workforce Cafe.

This brand-new community celebration will include refreshments.

It will also include a presentation of the district’s annual World’s Best Workforce Report, which is a comprehensive overview of the district’s programs, efforts and achievements filed with the Minnesota Department of Education.

After a brief presentation, there will be a series of breakout, roundtable discussions where District 728 School Board members, leaders and staff will discuss the World’s Best Workforce goals with the community members in attendance.

“We want our community to have multiple opportunities to become actively involved in the five tenets of the (World’s Best Workforce) goals and understand how they can personally contribute to increasing student performance in the school district,” Kelly Stanton said. “The (World’s Best Workforce) community cafe provides such an opportunity. All are welcome to attend.”

To view the ISD 728 World’s Best Workforce report, visit www.isd728.org/WBWF.