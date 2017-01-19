Three pedestrians taken to hospital by ambulance after being struck at Otsego bus stop

Three individuals have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Otsego this morning. Check back later for more information.

Sheriff Joe Hagerty reports that at 6:51am this day the Wright County Sheriff’s Communications center received 911 calls of a vehicle that had struck several pedestrians at a school bus stop in the City of Otsego. Emergency medical personnel along with Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 78th St NE and Parrish Ave NE in the City of Otsego.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s Deputies found that 3 juvenile pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle. Initial reports Three students were transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

indicate that an Elk River School District bus was stopped on 78th St NE at Parrish Ave NE with its stop arm out waiting to pick up students. As the students walked towards the bus they were struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

The 3 students were transported by ground ambulance to North Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. All three are reported to be students at the Rogers High School.

Initial reports were that the students were transported to North Memorial, however it was just confirmed that they were transported to Mercy Hospital. Dozens of emergency personnel descended on the scene of a pedestrian and vehicle accident at a bus stop in Otsego.

The driver of the pickup is being detained for questioning.

This is an active investigation with officers still on the scene. Further information will be released as it becomes available.