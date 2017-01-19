Raspy, bipartisan voice on airwaves

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, and a DFL colleague are launching a political talk radio show airing Saturdays on Twin Cities News Talk, KTLK AM 1130. Rep. Nick Zerwas Sen. Dan Schoen

Initially started a couple of weeks ago as an online podcast, the hourlong show will now be broadcast on 1130 AM at 5 p.m. Saturdays starting Jan. 21. It also will be available as a podcast on the station’s website.

Zerwas said he and Sen. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, will cover the major political headlines of the week and then do a “deep dive” into big issues at the Capitol that aren’t getting much press coverage.

Zerwas was tapped for the show after being a weekly regular on the station’s morning show for nearly two years. He’ll continue those weekly appearances from 7-9 a.m. Fridays in addition to the new show.

The irony of hosting a radio show is not lost on Zerwas, who for years viewed his raspy voice as a liability.

Zerwas was born with a heart defect, and his right vocal chord was accidentally and permanently paralyzed during his third heart surgery at age 7.

As a kid, Zerwas said he was self-conscious about his voice.

“If someone would have told me 20 years ago that I’d be giving speeches in the Legislature and on the radio as my profession, I don’t know that I would have believed it,” he said.

But now he sees his voice in a different light.

Perfect strangers have come up to him, recognizing him by his voice after listening to him on the radio, and the radio audience has accepted his distinctive voice with open arms, he said.

“What I thought of as one of my big limiters is now one of my big strengths,” he said.

He enjoys radio work and said he’s excited about this new opportunity.

His new position will be a paid gig; Zerwas said they are working on a contractual agreement now.

He had expressed interest in doing the show with a DFL colleague, noting that much of the work at the Minnesota Legislature is bipartisan in spirit. While votes on big bills like the budget typically fall along party lines, Zerwas said more than 90 percent of House votes are bipartisan.

He and Schoen were both elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2012 and went through freshman orientation together. Schoen was elected to the Senate in November.

They share a background in law enforcement. Schoen is a Cottage Grove police officer. Zerwas is the son of former Elk River Police Chief Tom Zerwas and worked as a forensic scientist at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

As legislators, Zerwas said he and Schoen have worked together on bills related to public safety and health care.