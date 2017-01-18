Spectrum basketball trending in different directions

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum boys and girls basketball teams have been trending in different directions after they both placed first in their holiday tournaments.

Boys Cole Elrod led the Sting with 10 points in their game against Trinity Thursday night. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Sting boys basketball team came away with a championship in the Mounds Park Academy tournament and began conference play when games resumed on Jan. 5. Since then, though, they have recorded three straight losses to Heritage Christian (35-75), Trinity (38-52) and Legacy Christian (45-48).

Their scoring has remained balanced through this stretch, as they have had a different leading scorer in each of the three losses (Max Lawrence – 15, Cole Elrod – 10 and Matthew Kruse – 12). They just need to get consistent play from everyone during each game.

Girls

The Sting girls basketball team, on the other hand, has continued to turn their season around since a slow start to the season. They won their holiday tournament in Isle, Minn. and then came away with a 51-34 win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Jan. 3.

Since then, they lost 51-62 to Heritage Christian and then won back-to-back games against Trinity (41-39) and Legacy Christian (46-35).

Junior Erin Bozich led the way for the Sting against Trinity with 12 points, and was followed by Lorna Bechtel, who recorded a double-double, with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Bechtel followed that performance up by recording 11 rebounds against Legacy Christian, while freshman guard Kirstin Robbins led the team with 18 points. In total, nine different Sting players scored against Legacy Christian.

“This was a big win for our program”, said head coach Cory Hund. “It was a challenging environment that was part of the Legacy homecoming. Our fans cheered loudly and that helped keep our team motivated.”

Both the boys and girls followed these games up with ones against new Life Academy. The girls will travel on the road Thursday, and the boys will be at home on Friday.