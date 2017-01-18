Rogers slip past Saints for third straight conference win

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Coming off a disappointing second half in the weekend loss to No. 9 ranked Roseville, the Rogers girls’ basketball team looked to get back on track against conference opponent St. Francis at Rogers High School on Jan. 17.

Coming into the game, the Royals had won eight straight contests against the Saints dating back to the 2010-11 season. The team knew it would be a challenge against a Saints team that was undefeated in the conference (3-0) prior to this meeting. Allison Dahlgren drives to the hoop. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“I believe part of the reason we lost our lead (to Roseville) is because of the game the night before,” Rogers guard Claire Swan said. (The Royals defeated Cambridge-Isanti 58-37 on Jan. 13). “However, I don’t believe it’s an excuse and we need to be able to keep our heads when the other team goes on a run. We need to be able to focus on us and our game and not how the other team is doing.”

The Royals got off to a quick start in Tuesday’s 49-43 win over St. Francis, leading 15-7 with seven minutes remaining in the first half due to some forced turnovers by the Royals guards. At halftime, the Royals led 26-13, but unlike Saturday, the team knew they needed to keep extending the lead so that a repeat of Saturday didn’t happen again. The Royals last three points of the half came on an in-bounds play with 4.1 seconds left that ended with a Megan Secrist 3-point basket in front of the Saints bench.

“We’ve really gotten into a groove these past few games,” said Rogers forward Emily Rubbelke.

The Royals second half struggles continued with Sydney Zgutowicz and the Saints rallying all the way back to trail by just one point with six minutes remaining. Zgutowicz scored 11 straight Saints points for the Saints during the rally, with her teammate Danah Ocsan tying the game at 41 with 4:41 left in the game. Ocsan hit three 3-point baskets in the second half alone, ending with 13 points in the game. Zgutowicz led all scorers with 17.

The Royals took a 3-point lead just 14 seconds later with a Haylee Fingalsen 3-point basket and extended the lead to 46-41 with just over three minutes to play on a Raven Schwieters layup. After a Saints 2-point basket made it 46-43, the Royals closed the game off with three free-throws, two from Swan. The team went 7/12 from the charity stripe in the win, handing the Saints the team’s first conference loss of the season. Clair Swan rebounded after her game against Roseville to record a team-high 11 points (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Swan and Secrist both finished the game with a team high 11 points for the Royals. Alaina Brenning added eight points, including 3-4 from the free-throw line.

“I think Megan has been a really great leader for us this whole season,” Swan said about the senior captain. “Not only is she positive and a hard worker, she pushes others to do the same, while also playing great defense and scoring points for us.”

A handful have different Royals have led the team in scoring on a game-by-game basis over the course of the season, allowing defenses to stay honest and not allowing them to cheat or double team on any specific defender. In the last three games alone, five different Royals have been the leading scorer or have shared team highs with a teammate.

“Everyone contributes something to the team and it can be different each game,” Rubbelke said.

Swan agreed, saying that while the team had leaders that help guide the team, there is also depth on the bench.

“We don’t rely on any single player to do anything,” Swan said. “On any given day, anyone could be on and have a great game and I think that is amazing.”

Rogers is now 6-11 on the season including 4-5 since Greg Amundson became head coach. The team currently leads the Mississippi 8 conference with a 4-1 record, welcoming conference opponent Big Lake to Rogers High School on Jan. 24.

“I think we have been playing better as a team these past couple games and it feels really good to get some wins under us,” Swan said. “We are picking up on our new plays and defenses fast and executing them well.”