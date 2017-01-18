Rogers gymnastics continues hot streak

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

The goal of any gymnastics team is continued success as the season progresses. For each gymnast, their goal is to continue perfecting their routines from meet to meet, helping not only themselves but their teams as well.

The Rogers gymnastics team has done both over the past week, posting season-high scores as a team, while individuals continue to shine as well. The team has gone 3-0 since Jan. 12, with no signs of slowing down.

“What has really been encouraging us this week is we have made up personal and team goals and we are striving to meet these goals,” Rogers gymnast Katelyn Hagel said.

Hagel has been one of the reasons for the team’s success, winning the all-around in both the dual against Big Lake and the weekend invitational in Moorhead. The Royals defeated the Hornets 138.575-137.5 on Jan. 12, just five days after the Hornets took third ahead of the Royals in the Tropical Twist Invite. The Royals were happy to avenge that loss, but still looked for a higher team score as the team traveled up north to Moorhead.

“One of our goals is being able to hit 140 on the next couple meets,” Hagel said. “These goals have been really motivating.”

The Royals trip to Moorhead was a huge success with the Royals winning the invitational with a team score of 140.47, the highest of the season. Hagel took first place on the vault, while teammates Morgan Wallmow and Lauren Krall also took the top spot in beam and bars respectively. Hagel once again took all-around honors, while Wallmow took third in the all-around and Krall was right behind her in fourth. Hagel talked about her teammates after the big weekend win.

“Lauren Krall and Morgan Wallmow have stepped up and put up huge scores to help us win,” Hagel said. “Meghan Schaeffer has really been looking good. She tore her ACL last year in November and she is back this year and is working harder than anyone in the gym to be back at full strength. She competes on the bars and beam and is really helping the team with her performances.”

With depth at many of the events, the team won its third straight event on Jan. 17, defeating Monticello 138.6-137.9. Krall won the all-around on Tuesday, putting up one of her best all-around scores of the season. While the gymnasts are the ones out there performing and perfecting their routines on a daily basis, the Royals know they have the coaching staff to thank as well.

“The key to having a good mindset is for you and your team to have a positive mindset,” Hagel said. “Jenny (Vargas) is going through everyone’s routines and making sure that they are doing things that suit their talents.”

The Royals look to continue building off their successes on Jan. 24 when the team welcomes North Branch to Elk River High School for another conference meet.