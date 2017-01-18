Elks win overtime thriller

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls basketball team was coming off a big win over one of their biggest rivals, St. Michael-Albertville, on Saturday.

That win, and the fact that their first game of the new week was on the Tuesday after Martin Luther King day – a day which the kids had off of school – may have given the girls a bit of a hangover as they prepared to face Champlin Park. Freshman guard Lydia Haack recorded her second career varsity start against Champlin Park, in as many games, and was second on the team with 13 points. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Elks came out in the first half and did not look like themselves. They were throwing passes out of bounce, taking bad shots, and missing a lot of layups. The same was going on in the defensive half court, as the girls seemed flatfooted where they are normally aggressive.

Despite the lackluster first half, the Elks found themselves only trailing 24-25 during the intermission.

“We just said, ‘We have to play with more energy, more enthusiasm and have a better effort. The X’s and O’s will take care of itself,’” said head coach Jeremy Digiovanni when asked what was said during halftime. “We talked about, offensively, just having better possessions. Moving the ball a little bit more, moving people more so we’re not watching. And defensively, just being more aggressive and talking more. Trying to get through the screens that they set offensively.”

The Elks looked more like their old selves when play resumed in the second half, but Champlin Park was able to stick right with them through the second 18 minutes. In fact, their opponents had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation.

It was tied 55-55 and Champlin Park had the final possession. They were trying to wear down the clock for a final-second basket, to secure the win, but Danielle Lachmiller was able to knock the ball loose and then get in a scramble for it on the ground. Gabi Haack led the Elks with 25 points and was able to hit four free throws in overtime to help secure the win. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It ended up going out of bounce with 0.8 seconds remaining in regulation. Champlin Park attempted an in-bounce pass, but Gabi Haack was able to break it up, which meant the game was going to overtime.

The Elks were able to take a lead right away, but once again, Champlin Park was able to hang around. The real difference maker was that the Elks were able to knock down their free throws at the end, with Lydia Haack, Lachmiller and Gabi Haack combining to go 7-8 from the line in the final 30 seconds of the game.

“We survived, that was the big message that the coaches said after the game,” Digiovanni said with a sigh of relief. “We told the girls afterwards in the classroom too, ‘We survived.’”

The Elks advanced to 14-0 on the season following the 68-63 overtime win, with their next game coming on Friday – at home – against Totinio-Grace.