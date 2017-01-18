Elk River School Board members take oath of office

Photos by Rachel Minske

Pastor takes seat at table

New Elk River Area School Board Member Joel Nelson took the oath of office Jan. 9 at the future District 728 headquarters in Elk River. Nelson is known by many as executive pastor at Gateway Church in Elk River.

Thompson returns to seat

Returning School Board Member Holly Thompson is sworn in. The former chairwoman of the board was re-elected to her seat in November.

Tullbane brings experience

Christi Tullbane takes the oath of office Jan. 9. Tullbane was elected to the School Board in November and arrives with experience on the Elk River Area School District’s Community Education Advisory Board and the Legislative Action Team.