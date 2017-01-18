Daugherty reaches career milestone

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Saturday, Jan. 14, was a big night for the town of Zimmerman. Both the boys and the girls basketball teams were able to come away with wins against Princeton, but there was one resident in particular who will remember the night forever.

Sophomore guard Alyssa Daugherty scored her 1,000th career point that night, against her former hometown. She lived in Princeton through her seventh-grade year and then started going to Zimmerman in eighth. Zimmerman head coach Lance Dalby presents Alyssa Daugherty with a commemorative ball during the game, after scoring her 1,000th point. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Daugherty was sitting 34 points short of the milestone heading into the Thunder’s Thursday game against Little Falls. The girls were up big early on, so she did not really play in the second half of her team’s 69-39 win — finishing the night with 14 points.

20 points sat between her and 1,000 career points, and she had one more chance to do it at home, as the team’s next two games were on the road. She wanted it to be at home. To be able to celebrate with her friends and family.

But once again, the Thunder built an early lead and Daugherty became worried she wouldn’t reach the mark. She came back in to start the second half and was able to score her 21st point of the game with about eight minutes minutes to go.

She stole a pass from a Princeton guard and made a tough pivot layup with her left hand while being fouled in the process to reach the mark.

“It felt really good and it was really loud,” Daugherty said when asked what it was like to watch the basket go in. “It kind of felt good because I used to go to Princeton and then I moved to Zimmerman.”

The team went on to win 72-44 and improve to 11-2 on the season, but that night was all about Daugherty and reaching that career milestone. She has become one of the most important players on the Thunder’s roster since joining the team three years ago. Not only is she leading the team in points, averaging 18.9 points a game, but she also has a team-high 5.3 assists per game. Point 1,000. Alyssa Daugherty watches her 1,000th point head toward the basket, after getting a backcourt steal and layup. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

On defense, she is averaging 4.6 steals per game, and is hauling in just under three rebounds every time she takes the court.

“Alyssa has her hands on the ball more than anyone on the team and we’ve trusted her to be the one to control our offense as our point guard for the last three seasons,” said head coach Lance Dalby. ”She’s done an outstanding job and is a huge part of the success we’ve seen as a team. To watch a player like her develop over the past three years has been enjoyable and she is definitely a player we have come to depend on night in and night out.”

As far as individual success is concerned, the next milestone Daugherty has to overcome is the all-time leading points scorer for the Thunder girls basketball team. Kaitlyn Houser, a 2008 graduate from Zimmerman High School, currently holds the record with 1,139 points, a mark Daugherty could still surpass this season.

While she is hoping to set the school record by the time she graduates, she actually has her eyes set on a much bigger number.

“I’m hoping for 2,000, maybe, by my senior year,” she said.

But her senior year is still a ways off, so she is focused on something else before that time comes. Making it to state. All five starters returned this season for the Thunder, and she knows they have a great opportunity to go far because of it.

“I’m hoping for state this year,” Daugherty began.

“This year, we’re kind of the team that didn’t lose anybody, and now we’ve played together for a year now so we have more of a click than other teams.”