Athlete of the Week: Danielle Lachmiller

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Picture this, you’re a member of the No. 2 ranked basketball team in the state of Minnesota; a team that is led by six seniors. You are playing against one of your group’s top rivals, who has seemed to have your number the past few years.

All of a sudden you are the only senior left on the court, playing along side a mixture of juniors, sophomores and freshman. The other seniors are either out with injuries, or got into foul trouble and had to sit out to avoid being lost for the remainder of the game. You have to step up, or risk your team losing. Danielle Lachmiller stepped up and led her team in scoring against STMA, a role she is not used to being in. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

That is the exact scenario that Elk River senior captain Danielle Lachmiller was thrown into during her team’s game against St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The team was without Hayley Ackermann and Kelsie Cox, who were both injured. Then Gabi Haack, Ava Kramer and Sidney Wentland all had to sit out for part of the first half because they had three fouls a piece.

Lachmiller had to step up on both ends of the floor for her team to come away with a win, and preserve their perfect record, which is exactly what she was able to do.

“We’ve lost to St. Michael multiple years, so I just really wanted to put in my all,” Lachmiller began. “I know with all our star players and stuff in foul trouble that I had to step up and be a leader on the court, and that’s what I did. I just kept going off my performance and the crowd too, that was a big factor on why I kept pushing and pushing.”

She finished the night with a team-high 16 points, but that alone does not speak to what she was able to do defensively, rebounding the ball and helping out the young girls on the court around her. It was truly the case of a senior coming into her own when the team needed her most, and it was something head coach Jeremy Digiovanni was happy to see.

He knows that if the Elks are going to make some noise later this season that they are going to need more games like that from her.

“She shot the ball confidently,” Digiovanni said of Lachmiller after their game against STMA. “She rebounded for us. She played good defense. I thought it was a really god example of a senior stepping up into a big spot. When her teammates weren’t able to contribute with the foul trouble, Danielle stepped in and played like a senior should play in a game like that.”

Lachmiller is in her third season as a member of the Elk River varsity girls basketball team. She first made the jump up as a sophomore, and has never really been the type of player to take over games. She is more of a facilitator, which she is OK with, especially with all the scorers she has surrounding her on the court.

“It doesn’t get frustrating at all because I know that’s my part and that’s what I have to do,” she explained. “Create plays more than make plays.”

Even though it’s not usually her name sitting atop the box score at the end of the game, her teammates know how important she is to their success. That’s why they voted her a captain this year, and like any good leader, she isn’t worried about any personal accolades.

She is worried about one thing, and one thing only. Getting to state.

“I mean, my personal goal would be to make my team be one, and get us to play together great, which I think we are,” Lachmiller said. “And to get us to where we can meet our main goal, which is going to state.”