Aspiring neuroscientist a master of time management

Spectrum student who helps out and teaches others gets Elk River Rotary nod

Student: Emma Galligher

Parents: Bryan and Kristine Galligher Emma Galligher

List activities and proudest accomplishments: I’ve lettered in academics every year. I am also currently trying my best to letter in service. I help out with lighting during school productions and events. I am taking all of the classes I want and have learned great time management skills.

Favorite class/subject and why: My favorite subject is science because I find it the most interesting and the most applicable in my future life.

Future plans: I’d like to go to college, eventually earn my Ph.D. in neuroscience and be able to travel the world with my job.

Hobbies and personal interests: I read quite a lot when I have the time. I snowmobile a lot during the winter, but I’d have to say that eating is my favorite pastime. I help out my peers a lot during projects and papers.

How do you demonstrate leadership? I help out with lights for productions (as I’ve said earlier) and help out others who want to learn how to do lights.

How do you approach academics to achieve success? I portion out my time wisely to finish projects on time without doing them all the last night. Also, I feel I am just generally a hard worker and a logical thinker, which really helps me to analyze and infer things.

What special projects have you done in or out of school? I, again, help with the lights for productions, and I like to volunteer my time when I can. I also help out with painting for the plays, and I like to support the theater department in any way I can.

Why do you think you won this award? I feel I was given this award because I am a hard worker, an honest person and know how to plan to get where I want to be in the future.

What does this award mean to you? It means a lot to me, actually. It shows me that my work is not going unnoticed, which makes me feel I’m appreciated.