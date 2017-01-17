Water quality concerns, questions surface at open forum in Otsego

by Eric Oslund

Staff Reporter

Water quality in the city of Otsego was a popular topic during the City Council’s first meeting of the new year.

Some residents are concerned about radium levels in their water, while others are worried about chlorine levels. Residents addressed both issues at open forum on Jan. 9.

Concern over of water chlorination

Residents told stories of smelling chlorine in the water coming from their kitchen faucets and the spigots filling their bathtubs. They compared it to the water you find at a swimming pool in the summer. One resident said that she doesn’t let her kids drink it.

Otsego resident Danette Robeck said a city employee came out to her property in the Zimmer Farms development to do testing and told her that the levels at her house were higher than normal, and that was on what she called a “good day.”

“It wasn’t a day where there had been the strong odor, or smelled like a pool because, when we take a bath, it literally smells like you’re entering a pool,” Robeck said. “So we all acknowledge there is a high chlorine odor. It’s uncomfortable, my son will actually come out with the chlorine rash sometimes. Particularly on my street, we discuss it quite frequently.”

Kurt Neidermeier, Otsego’s utility manager, was at the meeting and said that he has gotten a number of comments on the west side of town about changes in the water. He assured people it’s nothing out of the ordinary, though, as cities often add chlorine to their water systems in the winter to help prevent bacterial growth.

Since water is not used as much in the winter time, it sits in the pipes longer, meaning there is more time for that bacterial growth. The city recently added chlorine to the water to make sure it gets to the outskirts of the water system.

“I suspect that’s why there was some (comments),” Neidermeier said. “It just kind of takes time for that to work through the end of the system.”

Neidermeier said that anyone with concerns about chlorine levels at their home should contact City Hall. And, if residents so choose, the city can continue to come out and test water in people’s home.

Both Neidermeier and members of the City Council said they were confident that the water was safe to drink and use.

Radium levels bring people out to forum

Several residents also raised concerns about radium levels in the city’s water supply.

The annual drinking water quality report for the city of Otsego was brought to the attention of one mother in particular, whose son attends preschool in the eastern portion of the city. The report says that the “maximum containment level,” or the highest level of a containment that is allowed in drinking water, for radium is 5.4 pCi/l, where the average result for Otsego was 6.1 pCi/l.

The number looks high, but the city assured those in attendance that it is skewed and that the water is safe for anyone to drink.

“I can tell you our water is safe by the testing we do with it,” Neidermeier said.

“One of our wells, we have an agreement with the Department of Health, that we only use that well during the summer irrigation, which is generally mid-April to mid-October. Then, when we do use it during the summer, we have to blend it with another well to ensure that the radium levels, the radio-chemistry, is within the Department of Health’s standards. It’s not an uncommon practice, generally, that’s your first step to mitigate the radio-chemistry in wells with that higher radium.”

But there are still people who are concerned and expressing fear of the high radium levels in their water.

Robeck said she and her neighbors have noticed changes and saw the report. They now have a growing fear of the situation.

“We’re actually hiring a private company, we outsourced it to Illinois, to get that tested because my neighbor – all three of her children had a test and all three children tested high for radium, including her infant who is breast-fed,” Robeck said. “There’s definitely huge concern and fear right now.”

Neidermeier said that the best course of action is to contact City Hall with any questions and they can have technicians come out and test the water coming out of the taps.