Thunder increase win streak to 5

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Zimmerman boys basketball team has increased its winning streak to five games after defeating St. Cloud Apollo 61-50 on Thursday and Princeton 58-56 on Saturday.

They had a tough three games scheduled throughout last week, but their first one against St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday was rescheduled to Jan. 30 because of weather. That meant the team got a little extra time to rest and work on some things in practice, which clearly paid off. Zimmerman’s Dylan Martin led the Thunder attack with a game-high 27 points. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

After the team’s last loss, back on Dec. 28 when they lost 58-81 to Big Lake, head coach Nathan Christensen said they were going to start focusing on defense more. And now, the team has bought into what him and the coaches are preaching as they held two very good teams to under 60 points.

“Our defense is picking up, we’re getting there but now we just need to start working on the offensive part,” the head coach said. “What we’re doing in practice is working, I think. It’s easy to see that our defense is doing better, just by the scores, now we just need to get that offense going.”

Christensen said that the coaches are just getting their players to talk to each other more while in the defensive half court; to be alert, be ready, and trust in the guys behind them. Trust that if they get beat, someone will be there behind them to step up and pick up the slack.

A number of different players have been able to step up and play well during this 5-game winning streak, but there are two who have been doing it on a consistent basis. Jake Pensinger hit two free throws with 9.2 seconds remaining to lift the Thunder over the Princeton Tigers Saturday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“Dylan Martin has been playing really well the past couple games and so has Jake Pensinger,” Christensen said. “Just in practice, you can kind of see they’re buying into it and then they’re executing in games.”

What may be the most difficult things for the Thunder now is to learn how to win and handle this success. The boys basketball team has not had a winning season since 2012, and sometimes it can be hard to learn how to stay focused on getting better even though you are winning games.

But Christensen isn’t concerned about a drop off. He understands that they are not going to win every game they play in, but he knows his players want to get the most out of this season that they can.

“They know it’s five in a row, and they know it’s been awhile since we’ve had five in a row, so they want to get this streak as far as they can get it,” the head coach said of his players. “They know with the way we’ve been playing that it’s possible that we can make this streak a long one.”

Things will not get any easier for for the Thunder, though, as they go up against Milaca on Tuesday and Albany on Thursday.