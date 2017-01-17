Elks top Centannial, STMA

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls basketball team has had a magical season thus far, improving to 13-0 on the season after this past weekend. They went up against two tough opponents – Centennial and St. Michael-Albertville – in their last couple match ups, coming away with wins in both games, but only by the slimmest of margins; winning 61-57 and 65-62, respectively.

The first game took place on Thursday, Jan. 12, against Centennial, who was ranked as a top-10 team in the state of Minnesota. Not only was it going to be a challenge for the No. 2-ranked Elks, but the fact that it was on the road was going to make it that much more difficult.

It was a back-and-forth type of game, and Elks head coach Jeremy Digiovanni said that neither team ever held a double digit lead. Gabi Haack ended up leading the Elks with 28 points, with Ava Kramer adding on 15 of her own, but the real surprise of the night came from the play of the younger Haack sister, Lydia.

“Lydia Haack stepped in and played huge minutes for us,” Digiovanni began. “We brought her in off the bench and she came in and handled an intense pressure-packed game full of a variety of situations. Handled it very, very well. If she doesn’t play as well as she did, the outcome of that game may have been different. She didn’t look like she was just getting her feet wet, so to speak.”

The Elks did not have much rest after that win, as they were right back on the court the following night. They hosted STMA, and as any fan of the girls basketball team knows, there is a lot of history between these two teams. They have met in the playoffs the last four years, and the girls were clearly excited to play.

Unfortunately for them, though, that extra energy may have gotten the best of them. The girls were a little too amped up for the game as they missed a lot of easy shots early on and got into foul trouble. Gabi Haack, Sidney Wentland and Ava Kramer – usually the Elks’ leading scorers – all had three fouls a piece in the first half, which meant it was up to other players to step up and weather the storm.

The two that did were freshman Lydia Haack, once again, and senior Danielle Lachmiller.

Heading into the game the coaching staff knew that Lydia Haack was going to start for them because she matched up well against STMA. She played well throughout the night and ended up staying in for all 36 minutes. The freshman was even able to step up to the foul line with about 30 seconds left two play and knock down two big free throws that really iced the Elks’ 65-62 victory.

“We started Lydia, that was her first varsity start,” Digiovanni said. “She played all 36 minutes, so that should tell you a little bit about how we felt she was playing. She handled the ball well, she made good decisions, defensively she was fine – did a good job on both ends of the court.”

In the case of Lachmiller, it was just playing the way a senior should play in a game like that. Everything seemed to be going against the Elks against one of their biggest rivals. Three of their senior starters were in foul trouble and one – Kelsey Cox – remained out with a thumb injury. But Lachmiller was able to seize the moment, take control of the game and lead her team to victory – scoring a team-high 16 points.

“Danielle Lachmiller, has been a starter for us all season long, stepped up and knocked down four threes in the game and led us with 16 points,” the head coach began. “She shot the ball confidently. She rebounded for us. She played good defense. I thought it was a really good example of a senior stepping up into a big spot. When her teammates weren’t able to contribute with the foul trouble, Danielle stepped in and played like a senior should play in a game like that.”

Not every win is going to be a pretty one, and adversity is often what brings out a team’s true colors. For the Elks, they were tested against Centennial and STMA, but were still able to come out on top, preserving their perfect record.