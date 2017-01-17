Elks stay focused after 1-5 loss

by Eric Oslund

The Elk River boys hockey team suffered their third loss of the season on Saturday, Jan. 14, when Centennial came to town. It was the first time this season that the Elks were defeated on their home ice, falling 1-5.

It does not seem as though they are letting the loss effect them much, though, as they returned to practice on Monday and looked like the same old team. A team that is filled with senior leaders who have been playing at the varsity level for a number of years, and know that they can’t let this loss, or any other they have suffered this season, define them. Nick Perbix scored the lone goal for the Elks in their 1-5 loss to Centennial. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“They had a really good practice today. We worked really hard today,” head coach Ben Gustafson said after Monday’s practice. “The kids’ attitudes were great. They’re excited to try and get better each and every day, that’s what we always stress. Try to be better today then we were yesterday.”

The Elks have been considered one of the best teams in the state of Minnesota since the season started, which means they have had a target on their back since the beginning. Every team they face tends to bring their A game because everyone wants to be able to beat the best.

It is hard to match that intensity night after night, and, against Centennial, their opponents just seemed to have a little extra than the Elks did.

“I just felt like, Centennial is a very good hockey team. Again, it was two really good hockey teams,” Gustafson began. “I felt like they had more speed than we did on Saturday. I thought they finished their chances that they had. They capitalized on some mistakes that we made, and we didn’t capitalize on their mistakes and didn’t score on the chances we had. We didn’t get the bounces we needed, and like I tell the kids, if we’re not getting the bounces we need, we need to work harder in order to get those bounces.” Jax Murray may have to miss significant time, as he continues to recover from an injured back. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Things will not be getting nay easier for the 12-3 Elks as they will travel on the road to Maple Grove on Thursday, Jan. 19. Not only will the game be on the road, and against another very good team, but the Elks will likely be without one of their captains, Jax Murray.

He has been battling a back injury since the holiday break, and while he was able to play against Centennial, the Elks may be without him now until the end of the season. Gustafson knows that he is not they type of player that can be replaced by someone off the bench, and that it’s going to take the entire team to step up and fill that void.

“He’s got some injuries he’s dealing with in his back that he’s dealing with right now that’s going to require him to take some time and hopefully we have him down the stretch run of our season,” Gustafson began.

“We talk about lack of scoring goals on Saturday, and in the past, he’s a guy we need healthy because he is one of our goal scorers and main point getters. We want him healthy. We want him to be back 100 percent moving forward, down our stretch during sectional play.”

Despite the loss of Murray, and the 1-5 loss they suffered last Saturday, the Elks still aren’t deterred. They know what they have to do, and know they still have the talent on their roster to accomplish their goals.

“High school kids are resilient,” Gustafson said. “Their attitude and their focus (Monday) was on our practice, and getting better today. As a coaching staff, we’re going to continue to do our very best to help these kids reach our full potential.”