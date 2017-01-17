Defense comes up big for Elk boys

by Eric Oslund

The Elk River boys basketball team hosted Centennial on Thursday, Jan. 12, and the name of the game was defense, as they came away with a 50-34 victory.

Things were not going the Elks way early on as they were struggling with Centennials zone. They were rushing some shots, and just looked out of sync on offense. Luckily, though, their defense remained solid, giving their opponents just as many problems on the other side of the court. Wyatt Morrell finished the game with 10 points and zero turnovers. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The two teams entered halftime with the Elks leading 16-15. And once the second half rolled around, it was the home team that was able to make the proper adjustments.

“Made a little bit of an adjustment at halftime, just with the way we positioned our kids, where we tried to get the ball, and really got some of the same looks but started making a few shots in the second half. It really came down to that,” said head coach Randy Klasen. “The key was, defensively, we kind of just contained them in the first half. When you’re not scoring yourself you have to make sure you’re stopping other people too, so we were able to do that.”

Jack Berger once again led the Elks in scoring, scoring a game-high 21 points, but the player who may have been most responsible for the win was senior point guard Wyatt Morrell. He scored 10 points himself, but did not turn the ball over at any point during the game.

In fact, the Elks, as a team, only turned the ball over four times, which tied the team record that goes all the way back to the mid 1970’s. Jack Berger led the Elks with a game-high 21 points against Centennial. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Since the calendar changed over to 2017, the Elks have looked like a new team. They had a losing record to start the season back 2016, but are now 4-1 in the new year. Klasen couldn’t attribute any one thing to their new found success, but said it’s a combination of things.

“I think we had a little slow start with just a lot of different kids in and out of the lineup. Whether it’s injuries, illness, whatever; just kind of a slow start for us,” he explained. “I just think we’ve been playing better lately as kids kind of adjust to their roles and I think that’s been important.”

Their recent hot streak is going to come up against some tough opponents in the coming week, though, as they are set to square off against Champlin Park, the No. 1 team in the state, on Tuesday and Totino-Grace, the No. 2 team in Class AAA, on Friday. Both of those games will be on the road, and then the Elks will be at home on Friday against Moorhead, a section opponent.