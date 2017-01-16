Thomas “Tom” Reid Stromberg

Beloved Dad and Grandfather

Thomas Stromberg, age 67 of Elk River, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 9th, 2016.Tom enjoyed golf, fishing, Minnesota hockey and adored his grandchildren. He was the best father and grandfather that any son could ask for.He was an Army specialist, veteran of the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in April 1976.Tom is preceded in death by his father Reid Stromberg.He is survived by his mother Doris, son Benjamin, step-son Mike, daughter Pamela (Grieve) Stromberg, sisters Linda and Reida, brothers Dave and John, granddaughter Ella (who was his angel), grandsons Benjamin Jr. (who always made him smile), Ryan and many other family and friends.Burial and memorial is tentatively set for June 2017 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.