Ordinances – CITY OF OTSEGO

COUNTY OF WRIGHT, MINNESOTA SUMMARY OF

ORDINANCE NO.: 2017-01

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY CODE TO ESTABLISH REQUIREMENTS FOR MASSAGE SERVICES LICENSING.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OTSEGO DOES HEREBY ORDAIN:

Section 1. Section 2-4-2.A of the City Code (Fee Schedule Licenses) is hereby amended to include the following provisions establishing fees for massage service licenses and investigation fees.

Section 2. Chapter 7 of the City Code (Business Licenses) is hereby amended to include the following provisions:

7-15-1: Purpose

7-15-2: Definitions

7-15-3: License Required

7-15-4: Term of License

7-15-5: License Application

7-15-6: Performance Standards

7-15-7: Granting or Denial of Licenses

7-15-8: Suspension and Revocation of License

7-15-9: Penalty

Section 3. This Ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its passage and publication.

MOTION BY: Heidner

SECOND BY: Warehime

ALL IN FAVOR: Stockamp, Heidner, Warehime, Tanner, Darkenwald

THOSE OPPOSED: None

ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Otsego this 9th day of January, 2017.

CITY OF OTSEGO

BY: Jessica L. Stockamp, Mayor

ATTEST: Tami Loff, City Clerk

Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 412.191, Subd. 4 and 331A.01, Subd.10, this Ordinance is published in summary form. Complete copies of the ordinance are available for inspection by contacting the City Clerk, Otsego City Hall, 13400 90th Street, Otsego, Minnesota 55330, during regular office hours.

Published in the

Star News

January 14, 2017

