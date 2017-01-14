Ordinances – CITY OF ELK RIVER

ORDINANCE 16-28

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF ELK RIVER ZONING MAP TO REZONE CERTAIN PROPERTY FROM C-2 TO R-4.

CASE NO. ZC 16-07

The City Council of the City of Elk River does hereby ordain as follows:

SECTION 1. That the duly adopted Zoning Map of the City of Elk River is hereby amended to rezone the property described on attached Exhibit A to R-4 Multiple-Family Residential

SECTION 2. That the rezoning approved by this Ordinance is based on the following findings:

1. The rezoning is consistent with the City of Elk River Land Use Plan adopted as part of the City of Elk River Comprehensive Plan.

SECTION 3. That this ordinance shall take effect upon adoption and be published as provided by law.

Passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Elk River this 19th day of December, 2016.

John J. Dietz, Mayor

ATTEST:

Tina Allard, City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

January 14, 2017

642477