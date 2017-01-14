Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OTSEGO

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Otsego Mayor and City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Otsego Prairie Center, 8899 Nashua Avenue NE, Otsego, MN 55330, or as soon thereafter as time permits. The matter has been initiated by applicant Lennar Corporation, 16305 36th Avenue N, Suite 600, Plymouth, MN 55446 on behalf of property owner Lahn Family LP, 17685 53rd Street NE, Otsego, MN 55374. Property Parcel is PID 118-802-01110 in Section 01, Range 23, Township 120, City of Otsego, County of Wright, State of Minnesota. Request is as follows:

A. Vacation of portion of existing drainage and utility easement.

All interested parties are invited to attend the Public hearing to express their questions and concerns/comments. If you would like further information regarding the above described Public Hearing, please call the City of Otsego at 763-441-4414 in advance of the meeting.

CITY OF OTSEGO

Tami Loff

City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

January 14, 21, 2017

640499

http://erstarnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2017/01/640499-1.pdf