Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ELK RIVER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Elk River Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway, to consider a request by the City of Elk River for an Ordinance Amendment to the Land Use Regulations relating to the placement of dumpsters and portable storage containers in city right-of-way, Case No. OA 17-02.

The Elk River City Council will also conduct a public hearing concerning this matter Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Tina Allard, City Clerk, at 763.635.1000 by January 20, 2017.

If you would like information regarding the above-described public hearing notice, please call Elk River City Hall at 763.635.1000. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing to express their questions and/or comments.

Zack Carlton, Planning Manager

Community Operations & Development

Published in the

Star News

January 14, 2017

643098