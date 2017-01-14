Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ELK RIVER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Elk River Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway, to consider a request by Tiller for the following:

1) Zone Change from CRT (Commercial Reserve Transition) to ME (Mineral Excavation Overlay), Case No. ZC 17-01

2) Conditional Use Permit to allow mineral extraction, Case No. CU 17-01.

The Elk River City Council will also conduct a public hearing concerning this matter Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway.

General description of the subject property is: 1) 75-103-1300 approximately 55.3 acres lying east of U.S. Highway 169, north of 225th Avenue NW; 2) 75-103-1400 68.86 acres lying east of U.S. Highway 169, between the 223rd Avenue and 228th Avenue alignments and the Baldwin Street and Zane Street alignments. Legal description of the subject property is: 1) the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter except that part lying southeasterly of Baldwin Street and the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter east of U.S. Highway 169, Section 3, Township 33N, Range 26W, Sherburne County, Minnesota. Complete legal descriptions of the parcels are available at City Hall.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Tina Allard, City Clerk, at 763.635.1000 by January 20, 2017.

If you would like information regarding the above-described public hearing notice, please call Elk River City Hall at 763.635.1000. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing to express their questions and/or comments.

Zack Carlton, Planning Manager

Community Operations & Development

Published in the

Star News

January 14, 2017

643095