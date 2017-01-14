Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ELK RIVER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Elk River Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway, to consider a request by Max Steininger, Inc. for the following:

1) Zone Change from CRT (Commercial Reserve Transition) to ME (Mineral Excavation Overlay), Case No. ZC 17-02

2) Conditional Use Permit for Mineral Extraction, Case No. CU 17-02

The Elk River City Council will also conduct a public hearing concerning this matter Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway.

General description of the subject property is: 1) Parcel #75-72-0105 – a 17.37 acre parcel lying west of Baldwin Street and south of the boundary line of the City of Elk River and Baldwin Township (22822 Baldwin Street NW); 2) Parcel # 75-103-1101 – 44.32 acre parcel lying east of and adjacent to U.S. Highway 169, south of the boundary line of the City of Elk River and Baldwin Township, and west of Baldwin Street NW. Legal description of the subject property is: 1) Lot 1, Block 1, TIMBERLAND, Sherburne County, MN; and 2) the North Half of the Northeast Quarter west of Baldwin Street and the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter east of U.S. Highway 169, except the north 962.00 ft. of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter lying westerly of the centerline of Baldwin Street and easterly of the west 118600 ft., Section 3, Township 33N, Range 26W, Sherburne County, MN. A complete legal description is available at City Hall.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Tina Allard, City Clerk, at 763.635.1000 by January 20, 2017.

If you would like information regarding the above-described public hearing notice, please call Elk River City Hall at 763.635.1000. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing to express their questions and/or comments.

Zack Carlton, Planning Manager

Community Operations & Development

Published in the

Star News

January 14, 2017

643094